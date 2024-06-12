Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

A big part of anti-aging and looking younger has to do with the area around your eyes. And if anyone knows of good product recommendations that treat the area well, it’s Kyle Richards. Always looking flawless in front of cameras, she revealed the drugstore concealer she uses to keep her under eyes looking bright and wrinkle-free throughout the summer.

In an Amazon Livestream called “Summer Beauty Refresh,” the longtime Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star shared her “summer beauty tips” and “favorite products” she loves to use during the warmer months. She said they all have the “stamp of approval” from each of her four daughters and close family and friends too.

Many of the products she listed out, such as the Supergoop! Glowscreen and bareMinerals Complexion Rescue Tinted Moisturizer, came in at higher price points — as expected of someone in Hollywood. But one that did not was the Maybelline Instant Age Rewind Eraser Multi-Use Concealer, which is now on sale for just $9 on Amazon. She said it’s a “great” concealer that you can dab on “any spot you want.”

We have to assume that one of the biggest reasons that the 55-year-old loves this concealer is because it does more than just brighten the under eyes. It may also help to reduce puffiness and minimize the look of fine lines — helping to make your eyes look more awake and younger too. Just like the name implies, the concealer is a great multi-use product because, when purchased in different shades, it can also be used as a contour stick, highlighter, blush and bronzer. Not to mention, the packaging, which Richards called “so cute,” has a built-in sponge at the top, which makes it easy to apply — especially on the go.

This isn’t just a summer favorite of Richards though, it’s also beloved by Amazon shoppers — it’s been bought by over 10,000 in just the last month. Unsurprisingly, those numbers also make it number one on the current Amazon bestseller list for concealers. It’s so good, in fact, that over 145,800 shoppers have given it a five-star rating, many of which are accompanied by an applauding review.

One reviewer who claims to have used most concealers “from the priciest to the most inexpensive” said that this one is “the best.” “It seems to rise up above my (few) wrinkles and dries to a smooth finish, just like my plastic surgeon wished,” they said. “This is, truthfully, better than any of the more expensive concealers that I have tried.”

If you just ran out of your latest concealer and want to try something new this summer, take Richards’ advice and give this multi-use concealer a try. With its anti-aging and brightening abilities, it’ll give you that fresh and flawless look for the hot girl summer you’re looking for. After all, it’s only $9, so if you end up liking it, it’ll save you hundreds on pricier concealers in the long run.

