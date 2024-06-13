Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

Achieving smooth and shiny hair takes a team of tools and products, and it starts with a good brush. If you have multiple hair brushes that tackle tangles and others for smoothing hair, consider replacing them with one that does it all. Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Kyle Richards, who has stunning hair, recommends this brush from Amazon that’s only $7!

Related: This ‘Great’ $9 Concealer Is Kyle Richards' Summer Favorite A big part of anti-aging and looking younger has to do with the area around your eyes. And if anyone knows of good product recommendations that treat the area well, it’s Kyle Richards. Always looking flawless in front of cameras, she revealed the drugstore concealer she uses to keep her under eyes looking bright and […]

In a 2023 Amazon live video, Richards raved about the brush. “I love love the Wet Brush products. So so so so good,” she said. And you’ll love the brush, too, seriously!

The Wet Brush Shine Enhancer is a miracle-working tool for smoothing tangles and near-impossible knots. Thanks to the boar bristles, the brush seamlessly moves through all hair types without causing pain to the scalp. It includes exclusive, ultra-soft IntelliFlex bristles, which also help the brushes glide through hair and minimize split ends and breakage. And that’s not even the best feature! The Wet brush enhances shine by spreading natural oils in your hair for healthier looking strands.

Get the Wet Brush Shine Enhancer (originally $16) for $7 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate as of June 13, 2024, but may be subject to change.

The shine enhancer brush has earned over 11,900 five-star reviews and for a good reason.

One shopper said that the brush “glides through my hair that tangles easily.” They also said, “I love Wet brushes and have had (or have) different versions. I like this one with the added boar bristles mixed in with the plastic ones. It still glides through my super baby fine, thinner hair with ease and no pulling or feeling as if it is tearing at my hair. Feels great on my scalp, like a little massage.”

“Better than I expected,” another said. “I didn’t expect to like this brush as much as I do, it works great on thick and thin hair. I originally got it for my husband who has thin hair that stays knotted but when I tried it I fell in love! I have thick hair and usually brushes don’t just glide through immediately but this one does.”

The brush also works for dog hair! “After countless attempts to find a brush, my Cocker Spaniel will let me brush her (without a fight), with this brush. Her fur is so fine and curly. It mats easily and requires daily brushing. So thankful to have found this brush,” a final five-star reviewer shared.

So, if you’re looking for a brush that detangles without ripping your strengths out, try this Richards-approved brush.

Thank You! You have successfully subscribed. Subscribe to newsletters Subscribe By signing up, I agree to the Terms and Privacy Policy and to receive emails from Us Weekly Check our latest news in Google News Follow Us Check our latest news in Apple News Follow Us

Get the Wet Brush Shine Enhancer (originally $16) for $7 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate as of June 13, 2024, but may be subject to change.

Related: This Erin Andrews-Approved Hair Pomade Stick is Only $25 at Amazon Keeping your hair looking its best during summer can be a chore. With sweat and heat being the main reasons, it’s important to lock in your hairstyles after you spend a good chunk of the morning completing it. Using a pomade is an easy fix! Erin Andrews, the renowned sports broadcaster, is known for her […]