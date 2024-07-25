Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!
Kyle Richards always shows out when she steps out of her house. No matter the occasion, her iconic style turns heads, and we’re here for it. Most recently, she demonstrated how to wear a two-piece suit and make it fashionable. The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills reality star attended Sutton Stracke‘s fashion show on Monday, July 22, later posting an Instagram Story in her two-piece white suit. But this was not an ordinary suit. Her set featured a cropped blazer with matching white pants, making it even more extraordinary.
We know so many shoppers will want to replicate this look. Channeling a celebrity’s style can be expensive, but there are ways to get around the hefty price tags. We found a similar suit for just $67 on Amazon. Our pick? The Marycrafts Women’s Business Blazer Pant Suit Set.
Get the Marycrafts Women’s Business Blazer Pant Suit Set starting at just $67 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, July 25, 2024, but are subject to change.
The Marycrafts Women’s Business Blazer Pant Suit Set can be your next work suit, all thanks to its four-way stretch fabric that offers you all-day comfort and can make you the best-dressed woman at work. What’s even cooler about this pantsuit is that it’s so stretchy, you can even wear it on your walking pad at home while looking like you run a business. The pantsuit is made of rayon, nylon and elastane and features a front button and flap besom pockets. The brand recommends shoppers buy a size up when ordering.
If you’re trying to upgrade your look, you can invest in this pantsuit. You could also switch up the blazer with a cropped one, like the Beninos Women’s Open Front Crop Blazer Jacket. Enjoy!
