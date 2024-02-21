Kyle Richards is bringing French girl style to the Big Apple.

The 55-year-old reality star was photographed outside of the Today studio in New York City on Wednesday, February 21, in a pink and black cropped shearling jacket by Chanel.

She wore the cozy piece of Parisian outerwear with a pair of black flared trousers, black platform heels and a black top handle purse. She topped the look off with a pair of oversized sunglasses, blown-out hair and hoop earrings.

This is not the first time that Richards has worn the French-inspired jacket. She was first spotted wearing it while filming episode 16, season 12 of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills entitled “Altitude Adjustment.”

Her latest outing in the jacket coincided with her appearance on Today that aired on the same day.

Richards sat down with hosts Hoda Kotb and Jenna Bush Hager to discuss her experience filming Season 13 of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills. During the interview, Richards opened up about what led to her separation with husband of 28 years, Mauricio Umansky.

“I came to a breaking point, honestly,” she said. “And I had gone through a lot — I lost my best friend and I think that really does change you and makes you look at things differently.”

Richards’ friend, Lorene Shea, passed away tragically from suicide in May 2022. In an episode of RHOBH that aired on Wednesday, December 13, Richards revealed that Shea was her “other half.” She added, “We always said we were separated at birth.”

Despite the pain of her separation with Umansky, 53, Richards asserted that the pair have maintained a friendly bond. “We do love each other very much and have a lot of respect for each other, so that makes it even harder to make a decision like that,” she said during her sit-down .