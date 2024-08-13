Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

There’s a lot of gatekeeping in the celebrity beauty world, especially when it comes to skincare. Some will recommend a specific product, but very rarely do we get a glimpse of a celeb’s actual routine; when we do, it’s often a long list of $100+ items that would wipe out our savings accounts before any blemishes or dullness.

Disney Star Kylie Cantrall, however, is changing the game. Not only has she revealed her routine, but she partnered with TruSkin to make it shoppable for all! The exclusive TruSkin x Kylie Cantrall gift set contains Cantrall’s top three picks, making it an ideal gift for the skincare junkie in your world . . . even if that’s you!

Get the TruSkin x Kylie Skincare Gift Set for $20 (originally $46) on Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, August 13, 2024, but are subject to change.

This gift set contains a serum, cleanser and toner, all of which are superstars in their respective arenas. The potent vitamin C serum is Cantrall’s admitted favorite, containing a gentle form of vitamin C, MSM and witch hazel to maximize absorption, even skin tone, smooth and brighten the complexion. This one-of-a-kind formula yields firmer, more elastic skin, especially when used with the TruSkin cleansing milk and rose water toner!

The cleansing milk is designed for sensitive skin, combining soothing rice milk, oat milk and hyaluronic acid that leave skin feeling irresistibly soft. It doesn’t strip the skin — only stubborn makeup, dirt and oil that clog the pores. The rosewater toner minimizes pores and balances oil while softening the skin, making it the perfect midday refresher for your skin. And since the spray is made with 100% pure Moroccan rose water, it has a calming rose aroma that is certain to garner some compliments!

These formulas are made with botanical actives, antioxidants and other potent natural ingredients without the use of additives or fragrances — it’s a major win for skincare junkies and clean beauty enthusiasts alike! If you’re like Us, you’re adding a set for yourself and a set for your bestie to cart.

Reviewers adore the “Kylie Kit,” one calling it a “holy grail” for the skin and another calling the cleanser the “best cleanser” they had come across in a “long while”. All of the products are extra gentle on sensitive and dry skin . . . it’s no wonder they’re Cantrall-approved!

So grab your set and get ready to mimic Cantrall’s bright and sunny complexion — and turn back the clock as she does in the new Descendants: The Rise of Red movie.

