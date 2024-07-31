Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

Summer can be brutal for my oily skin. Since I’m always running errands and attending events in New York City, I cannot wear most makeup. I always go makeup-free because whenever I put makeup on, I sweat it off.

The summer heat can be sweltering for all of us, so even minimal makeup can be a challenge. A few weeks ago, I attended a press breakfast to learn about the new Kylie Cosmetics Skin Tint Blurring Elixir by Kylie Jenner. After the event, they sent each attendee a makeup brush and five shades; I was sent shades 9W, 9.5W, 10W, 10C, and 10N to test at home. As soon as I received the package, I put the blurring elixir to the test to see if it was worth it. After applying it on my hand, I put shade 10W on my face, and I was blown away by the results.

Related: 7 Celebrities Love This Clean Skin Tint With SPF 40 for a Lightweight Makeup Look We’ll have what she’s having! Whenever we hear that one of our favorite celebs recommend a beauty product, we immediately add that item to cart. Well, in this case, it’s seven superstars — an iconic supermodel, two Oscar winners and four other A-list actresses. Not too shabby! The cosmetics in question? Ilia’s Super Serum Skin […]

Get the Kylie Cosmetics Skin Tint Blurring Elixir for just $32 at Kylie Cosmetics!

I blended shade 9.5W into my skin as well to give my complexion that extra glow. I FaceTimed one of my girlfriends to show her how it covered my dark spots and hyperpigmentation after one application. The blurring elixir comes in 24 shades to offer a tint for every skin tone. What’s cool about this skin blurring elixir is it hydrates your skin to smooth fine lines, imperfections and pores. It also has hyaluronic acid for a gentle effect and plump, natural finish.

I left the tint on the whole day — even through my HIIT class. My girlfriends loved the airbrushed dewy look this blurring elixir left on my face even after hours and hours. We did burpees, squats, jumping jacks and many more, which left me sweating bullets even after class. What happened with the blurring elixir? My skin was shining bright like a diamond — no smudges detected.

Make sure to grab this skin tint blurring elixir right now so you can wear it through the rest of summer!

Thank You! You have successfully subscribed. Subscribe to newsletters Subscribe By signing up, I agree to the Terms and Privacy Policy and to receive emails from Us Weekly Check our latest news in Google News Follow Us Check our latest news in Apple News Follow Us

Get the Kylie Cosmetics Skin Tint Blurring Elixir for just $32 at Kylie Cosmetics!

Related: 8 Beauty Deals to Shop During the Kylie Cosmetics Sale Let’s face it: makeup is such a crucial part of your beauty routine — seriously! Additionally, as the seasons transition, finding options that can suit your needs and help you live your best spring life is increasingly important. If you prefer vibrant palettes and effective body scrubs, you should start planning your overhaul now. Kylie […]