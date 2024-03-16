Your account
8 Beauty Deals to Shop During the Kylie Cosmetics Sale

By
Kylie Cosmetics Sale
Kylie Cosmetics

Let’s face it: makeup is such a crucial part of your beauty routine — seriously! Additionally, as the seasons transition, finding options that can suit your needs and help you live your best spring life is increasingly important. If you prefer vibrant palettes and effective body scrubs, you should start planning your overhaul now. Kylie Jenner is a force within the beauty and fashion space thanks to her clothing brand — khy — and staple beauty brands — Kylie Cosmetics and Kylie Skin. Further, Kylie Cosmetics is offering 25% off sitewide right now, and the brand will throw in a free rose quartz roller on orders worth $50+.

From bright, bold highlighters to chic matte lipsticks, Kylie Cosmetics has something for every aesthetic and makeup need. We rounded up eight of the best deals to shop during the Kylie Cosmetics sale that we’re sure you love — read on to see our picks!

The Classic Matte Palette

Kylie Cosmetics The Classic Matte Palette
Kylie Cosmetics

This matte palette is perfect for everyday or formal usage — was $32, now just $24!

Kylash Volume Mascara

Kylash Volume Mascara
Kylie Cosmetics

Add some volume and dimension to your lashes with this cute mascara — was $24, now just $18!

Matte Liquid Eyeshadow

Matte Liquid Eyeshadow
Amazon

For those who prefer the matte aesthetic with makeup, you’ll love this liquid eyeshadow that helps you achieve it with a pop of color — was $20, now just $15!

Vanilla Body Scrub

Kylie Cosmetics Vanilla Body Scrub
Kylie Cosmetics

If you need a way to get your skin back to its soft and supple ways, opt for this vanilla body scrub for a sweet smelling and effective choice — was $27, now just $20!

Matte Liquid Lipstick

Kylie Cosmetics Matte Liquid lipstick
Kylie Cosmetics

If you prefer matte lipsticks, you’ll love this option and its beautiful range of colors — was $21, now just $16!

Setting Powder

Kylie Cosmetics Setting Powder
Kylie Cosmetics

This setting powder will help to lock in makeup, adds a matte finish and minimizes excess shine all in one skin-breathable formula— was $26, now just $20!

Makeup Removing Wipes

Makeup Removing Wipes
Kylie Cosmetics

Taking off makeup can be tasking and annoying — but it doesn’t have to be. These makeup removing wipes will make the process much easier — was $10, now just $8!

Kylighter Illuminating Powder

Kylighter Illuminating Powder
Kylie Cosmetics

This highlighter uses a lightweight, skin-breathable formula to add some glow and shine to your makeup look — was $24, now just $18!

