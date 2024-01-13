Banish Strawberry Legs Just in Time for Spring With This Scrub

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

It may still be cold and blustery outside, but there’s no bad time to take care of your skin. And if, like some of Us, you like to bare your legs or arms in the cooler weather anyway, you’re probably staying up on your everything showers to look your absolute best. For most, a simple sugar or salt scrub to exfoliate skin does the trick for smooth and sleek arms and legs. For others, however, the dreaded strawberry legs can rear their ugly head.

Strawberry legs are what we usually call the clogged pores on your legs. But it can happen elsewhere on your arms or other places on your body, too. The “strawberry” part comes from the fact that the pores resemble small strawberry seeds. They can make your leg hair more prominent and keep you from having the smooth, silky look you want when wearing skirts or shorts.

It can be difficult to get rid of them from simply using a regular scrub. But there’s a simple sequence you can try, using a scrub meant for a similar skin issue, that might work wonders for you. And it’s available at Amazon right now!

Get the First Aid Beauty KP Bump Eraser Body Scrub for just $28 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, January 12, 2024, but are subject to change.

The First Aid Beauty KP Bump Eraser Body Scrub is an exfoliating scrub that’s meant for clearing up keratosis pilaris, or the tiny bumps that resemble chicken skin that often shows up on arms and elsewhere. It’s packed with glycolic acid and lactic acid that decongest pores and rid your skin of those bumps. It’s nice and gentle, and repeated use is just about all you need.

But you can also use the scrub to get rid of strawberry legs. Start by using a dry brush on your legs all up and down your problem areas before you get into the shower or bath. Soak your legs in warm water for a while to open your pores. Then use this scrub on your legs after applying liberally. Repeated use should lessen the appearance of or get rid of strawberry legs completely. And guess what? This scrub is just $28, so it’s affordable enough to keep purchasing for treatment.

Reviewers are more than satisfied with what this scrub can do for them.

“Where has this been all my life?!” asked one buyer, adding: “This product is a life saver. I have not been able to shave my thighs for a long time. I used to have small red bumps all over the back of my thighs that of I would try to shave it would hurt so badly. I have tried many different products before this one and none of them worked as well as this one. I will never go back to using other products.”

“Just buy it,” urged another. “I bought the largest tube and I’m glad I did. Just after one use, the little bumps on my arms (and buttocks, and hips) are almost gone. So if you struggle with the KP and other areas of your body that you just can’t get smooth, buy it. Buy it now. And buy the big bottle. You wont be sorry.”

