You see them all over Instagram, TikTok and YouTube — but are they worth the hype? Viral beauty products can be amazing, but they can be polarizing too, as sometimes the value doesn’t necessarily measure up to the popularity. So, which products actually belong in your shopping cart? Which finds are going to be worth your time?

We’ve picked out four viral beauty products you should check out ASAP, from hair to skincare. Learn more about them and why they deserve their time in the spotlight!

Color Wow Dream Coat Supernatural Spray

This anti-frizz spray is the secret behind the sleek bobs you’ve seen on Kim Kardashian and Jennifer Lopez, so you know it’s the best of the best. It’s an A-list-approved pick with moisture-repelling technology that doesn’t let humidity mess with your ‘do. If you’re looking for sleek, glass-like hair, this is the product for you!

Beachwaver B1 Rotating Curling Iron

This curling iron is definitely cute, and we love that it’s from a collaboration with Cassidy Michelle (@JustClassicallyCassidy), but is it too good to be true? Nope — this is the real deal! Gone are the days of straining your wrists, switching your hands and taking an hour to curl or wave your hair. This rotating iron is life-changing!

HigherDOSE Red Light Face Mask

LED face masks have been growing in popularity over the years, but the question is, which ones are effective and which ones are just overpriced gimmicks? We’re here to help out with that. This HigherDOSE mask is an amazing light therapy device, not only working to rejuvenate and illuminate skin, but to soothe your mind and boost your mood!

Angela Caglia Neroli Cleansing Oil

We know some people are skeptical of double-cleansing at first, but ever since we started using an oil cleanser before our foam cleanser, our lives changed. Starting off your nighttime skincare routine with something like this luxurious cleansing oil will make a major difference in dissolving makeup, pollution, sunscreen and surface debris. It’s about more than just the cleanse too. This oil also works to fend off free radicals and keep the skin’s moisture barrier strong and calm!

