Your account
Privacy Policy Terms and Conditions
Already have an account?
Get back to the
Shop With Us

I’m a Shopping Writer and These Are the 18 Best Deals on Amazon We Found for Labor Day Weekend

By
amazon-labor-day-weekend-deals
Nathan Stirk/Getty Images

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

Amazon is having a Labor Day sale and the deals are mind-blowing. With Labor Day right around the corner, it’s the perfect time to indulge in a shopping spree for the three-day weekend. Amazon has you covered whether you need fashionable pieces for a trip to the Hamptons or cozy loungewear for a staycation. You can also enjoy great discounts on electronics to blast music and binge-watch your favorite TV shows or movies. Furthermore, you can find great deals on warmer bed sheets, pillows and mattresses that will refresh your space for a new season.

Related: This Casual T-Shirt Dress Is the Perfect Fit for Every Body

Here are the best deals on Amazon across fashion, electronics and home.

Clothing

A two-piece outfit.
Amazon
See it!

Whether you’re spending the weekend at home or heading to a beach house, you’ll want to relax in comfortable attire that keeps you warm and stylish.

Electronics

white colored headphones
Amazon
See it!

Nothing beats finding great electronics deals on Amazon. If you’re on the go, remember to grab your headphones for a hot girl walk.

Home

blue bed sheet set
Amazon
See it!

As fall approaches, take the opportunity to create your dream bedroom with the best comforter sets, bed sheets and duvet covers we spotted on sale.

Related: This Casual T-Shirt Dress Is the Perfect Fit for Every Body

Eva Longoria on red carpet

Deal of the Day

Score 39% off Eva Longoria’s Favorite Hyaluronic Acid Serum! View Deal

See more Us Weekly Shopping

More Stories

Got a Tip form close button
Got a tip for US?
We're All Ears for Celebrity Buzz!
Please enter a name.
Please enter a valid email.
Please enter a phone number.
Please enter a message.