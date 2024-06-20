Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

After a brutally cold winter and a rainy spring, summer has officially arrived. Happy solstice! Many of Us have gotten a head start on warm-weather-friendly outfit ideas and sunny travel destinations. We’ve also added summer hairstyles to our Pinterest boards and screenshotted style inspo from Instagram. Before you book an appointment to get your summer ‘do, you should put together a game plan for how to maintain it.

If there’s anyone we trust to give Us tips for preserving our tresses as the weather heats up, it’s Oscar-nominated, hair stylist to the stars, Frederic Aspiras. Not only did he join Sebastian Global as its new Global Creative Culture Director in late May, but he’s also known for slaying the manes of A-listers like Lady Gaga. We chatted with Aspiras about the best tips and tricks to preserve summer styles. He even provided helpful product recs!

Tips for Preserving Straight Hair

Many of Us are all too familiar with getting a straight style and having it turn into one big poof at the first sign of heat or humidity. Preserving straight hair during the summer begins with products that protect against the elements. “Humidity can cause frizz and unwanted waves. Applying an anti-frizz serum or spray can help maintain a sleek look,” Aspiras tells Us Weekly. Sebastian Trilliant, Thermal Protection and Shimmer-Complex Spray is a go-to choice for the stylist because it “offers thermal protection, adds shine, and helps control frizz.”

Keeping your hair hydrated is another key. “Use lightweight hair oils to keep your hair hydrated without weighing it down. This also adds a natural shine,” he says. According to Aspiras, Sebastian Professional Dark Oil provides smoothness and shine without weighing down your hair. Once you get your products down packed, then it’s time to focus on your routine. “Sleeping on a silk or satin pillowcase reduces friction, helping to maintain your straight style overnight.”

Tips for Preserving Curly and Wavy Hairstyles

If you ask Us, few things feel worse than watching a perfect set of big bouncy curls shrink over the course of a warm summer day. To avoid this, Aspiras recommends anti-humidity gels or sprays to “prevent frizz and maintain your curls’ shape.” Sebastian Potion 9, Leave-in Conditioner and Hairstyling Treatment gets the job done. According to Aspiras, the nourishing treatment conditions and provides control and definition while keeping curls hydrated and frizz-free.

Speaking of hydration, it’s just as important for curly hair as it is for straight strands. Weekly deep conditioning treatments are a must to keep curls “soft and manageable,” but Aspiras warns against over-washing. “Washing your hair too often can strip it of natural oils.” Instead, he recommends co-washing with a conditioner or using a sulfate-free shampoo.

When it comes to styling, he recommends Sebastian Twisted Elastic Styling Cream to define and enhance natural curls and waves. Not only does it deliver springy, bouncy curls, but it moisturizes and provides frizz control.

Tips for Preserving Protective Styles

Braids and wigs are the ultimate way to have an easy and breezy summer without worrying about styling your hair. They’re notoriously low-maintenance hairstyles that can last anywhere from six to eight weeks. While your hair is wrapped up in braids or underneath wigs, it’s just as important to take care of it.

According to Aspiras, it all begins with the scalp. “Clean your scalp regularly to avoid buildup and itchiness. Use a gentle shampoo or a dry shampoo specifically designed for braids or wigs.” Moisture is a key here, as well. “Apply lightweight oils or leave-in conditioners to your scalp to keep it hydrated without causing buildup.” Don’t know where to start, Aspiras suggests options that are known for “lightweight and soothing properties.” As a bonus, Aspiras recommends regular maintenance. “Keep up with regular touch-ups for braids and ensure your wig is properly stored and cared for when not in use to maintain its shape and quality,” he advised.

Tips for Maintaining Hair After Swimming in a Pool or the Ocean

Many of Us plan to spend our summer days making a splash in the ocean or a pool. The stringy, dryness that comes after we go for a dip is hard to miss. To combat dryness from chlorine from pools and salt from the ocean, Aspiras suggests wetting your hair with fresh water and applying a leave-in conditioner or a protective oil to create a barrier. “Wearing a swim cap and securing your hair in a briad or bun can further reduce exposure,” he shares.

“After swimming, rise your hair thoroughly with fresh water, wash with a clarifying and moisturizing shampoo, and apply a deep conditioning treatment to replenish lost moisture.” Once that’s done, he suggests detangling with a wide-tooth comb, applying a leave-in conditioner and sealing it with a lightweight oil.”

Tip for Maintaining Lady Gaga’s Hair

When it comes to his big-name clients, Aspiras practices what he preaches, frequently applying hydrating hair masks on stars like Lady Gaga. “Given her demanding schedule and frequent styling for performances and events, it’s essential to keep her hair hydrated and healthy,” he shares. “A nourishing hair mask helps to replenish moisture, repair damage, and restore shine, ensuring her hair looks its best despite the styling stress it undergoes.”