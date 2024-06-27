Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

Baby on board! Lala Kent is gearing up for the arrival of her second child. The reality starlet recently hosted an Amazon Livestream, where she shared the essentials she plans to bring to the hospital when she goes into labor. Essentials like cozy pajamas, no-slip socks and a Stanley tumbler were a must-have for the mother-to-be. She also packed the most adorable outfits for her new baby. Kent even revealed her plans to look refreshed, courtesy of a depuffing eye cream.

There’s no denying that Kent is known for rocking a radiant glow, so we were thrilled when she revealed that she was bringing the Eight Saints Wonder-Fill Plumping Eye Cream to the hospital with her. The eye cream contains natural and organic ingredients like hyaluronic acid, protein peptides, niacinamide and vitamin E. These skin-loving ingredients work together to reduce the appearance of wrinkles and fine lines. Plus it helps decrease under-eye bags and dark circles. Best of all it’s cruelty and fragrance free. Eight Saints even offers a 30-day return policy so shoppers can get refunded if the eye cream doesn’t work for them.

This eye cream has nearly 500 five-star reviews from shoppers, who can’t help but rave about their wonderful results. “I have been using this eye cream just over a week now, morning and night, and there are a number of wonderful things about it,” one customer began. “I love that it is a clean beauty product and that it is scentless. I noticed right away the nice cooling sensation when applying the cream with the metal tip. It is really such a refreshing way to put the cream on,” they continued.

As for results, this shopper claims their “under-eye skin is so much smoother, plumper and moisturized.” The reviewer added, “This cream makes it much easier to apply my makeup in the under-eye area. The under-eye circles look lighter and the skin is brighter.”

Whether you’re an expectant mother, like Lala Kent, or you just want to refresh your under-eyes, you can’t go wrong with a nourishing eye cream. Add this shopper-approved find to your cart ASAP!

See it: Get the Eight Saints Wonder-Fill Plumping Eye Cream for just $38 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, June 27, 2024, but are subject to change.

