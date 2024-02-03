Show Off Your Personality With the Best Stanley Cup Accessories

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

If you have a Stanley cup, you probably want to figure out a way to make it look more like your “own” cup. Everyone can get different colors and tote them around. But only the biggest Stanley fans find cool ways to kit out their cup and make them look like interesting, personalized creations that let us know a little about its owner. That can mean anything from a fun pouch or even a useful tray to keep snacks – or whatever you like the best!

There are tons of different ways you can personalize your Stanley cup, and lots of ways to find them online. We explored Amazon to find some of the cutest Stanley cup accessories available right now so you can add them to your favorite model. Check them out below!

5 of the Best Stanley Cup Accessories

1. Snack On: Attach this snack tray to your Stanley cup and grab some grub on the go— just $14!

2. Say My Name: Get a customized nameplate and emblazon your Stanley Cup with your name and fun colors — just $15!

3. So Charming: Add a fun letter charm to your cup and keep it straight from your friends’ cups so you know whose belongs to who — just $7!

4. Stick Up: Cover your Stanley up with inspirational quotes and colorful graphics with this pack of 200 stickers — just $13!

5. Carry On: Add a colorful, beaded handle to your Stanley and bring some brightness into your day — just $10!