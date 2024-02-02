Your account
Time for a Stanley Cup Alternative? Shop Our 10 Favorite Cups and Tumblers

Best Stanley cup alternative
Ahh, good ol’ high-quality H20. It tastes better when it comes from your favorite Stanley cup, right? Limited edition colors make the water taste decadent, we’ve heard. Joking aside, the Stanley cup is massively popular for a reason. It looks good, it feels good to use, and it’s what’s popular right now. We all know how important that is when shopping, after all. The Stanley cup lead us into an age where it’s trendy to drink water, and now that you have one, you should be the most hydrated of your entire life, right?

But if you missed out on your favorite limited-edition color or just want to see what else is out there on the market, you can do that now. There are tons of other Stanley cup alternatives you can choose from in plenty of different colors, shapes, and sizes. You don’t have to worry about “cheating” on your favorite cup or anything, either. You can check out these Stanley cup alternatives and see if the grass really is greener, or maybe if you’ve been missing out this whole time on your real holy grail tumbler. Below, check out our picks for some of the best Stanley cup alternatives you can shop right now.

10 of the Best Stanley Cup Alternatives

1. Sophisticated Sipper: This Owala tumbler looks and feels just like the Stanley cup, and there are plenty of great colors, too! — just $38!

2. You’ll Love a Yeti: These colorful Yeti tumblers are a bit wider in profile at the top than their Stanley brethren but look very similar — just $42!

3. Hyper Hydration: The familiar Hydro Flask is a favorite among Stanley cup owners with funky colors and a cool logo  — just $40!

4. Colorful Corkcicle: Sip in style with your favorite Corkcicle cup, with a variety of interesting colors —  just $50!

5. Super Chill: The Coldest Water cup keeps your drinks super cold and come in plenty of awesome colors — just $65!

6. Iridescence: Drink from this fun iridescent rainbow cup from Maikesub that you’ll love  — just $43!

7. Hot Hues: Tote around this Takeya tumbler and turn heads with these great colors — just $38!

8. High-Capacity Hotness: This Zukro tumbler can hold up to 50 oz. so you won’t ever have to be dehydrated — just $32!

9. Seriously Sursip: This insulated Sursip sipper has a fun twist on the usual straw placement in these tumblers — just $30!

10. Max Hydration: Choose from some great ombre colors with this Max tumbler, and get everything you need to keep yours clean too —was $30, now just $25!

