As temperatures continue heating up, it’s crucial to stay hydrated in the scorching summer sun. But rather than discarding disposable water bottles or constantly refilling small glasses, why not invest in a vessel that doubles as a fashion statement? The viral Stanley tumbler is the must-have accessory of the moment!

My friend Morgan Willett is an influencer who swears by this stainless steel staple. “The Stanley tumbler is the water bottle of all water bottles,” she exclusively told Us Weekly. “I understand why it sells out because once you get one, you can’t help but be addicted and need more! It’s the handle, the size, the fun colors and the durability. They’re amazing absolutely worth the crazy hype!”

Even Adele is a fan! According to People, the Grammy winner quenched her thirst with the Stanley tumbler while filming a recent “Carpool Karaoke” segment.

Available in a variety of chic pastel colors, the Stanley tumbler blends right in with the cool-girl muted aesthetic. But it’s not just the appearance that has customers hooked! This water bottle features a leak-resistant lid with a removable straw, vacuum insulation to keep drinks hot or cold and a narrow base to fit into a cup holder. Plus, it’s sustainable!

The Stanley Quencher H2.0 FlowState Stainless Steel Vacuum Insulated Tumbler is the no. 1 bestseller in kitchen and dining on Amazon! Available in a variety of cute colors and four different sizes (14 oz., 20 oz., 30oz. and 40 oz.), this heavy-duty bottle is not messing around! Keep your water cold for hours with ice intact or sip on your hot coffee throughout the day.

The FlowState lid has a rotating cover with three positions: a straw opening, a drink opening and a full-cover top. And that ergonomic, comfort-grip handle feels so good in your hands! Made with recycled materials, this tumbler comes with a lifetime warranty.

Still on the fence? Just read this review: “Did I buy a $45 40oz cup? Yes. Is it worth it? Absolutely. I love this cup so much and I bring it everywhere with me. It stays cold for the entire day if you have an iced drink. If you tend to drink a lot of water and want something reliable, then this is the cup for you.”

Staying hydrated never looked this good, so score the Stanley tumbler before it sells out again!

