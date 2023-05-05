These Espadrille Wedges Come in Every Color of the Rainbow for Summer

Sponsored content. Us Weekly receives compensation for this article as well as for purchases made when you click on a link and buy something below.

Taste the rainbow! My closet is organized by color, starting with red and ending with purple. From jewel-toned tops to pastel dresses, my clothes embody every shade of the spectrum. But when it comes to my shoe collection, there is far less vibrant variety. I tend to stick to a pretty neutral palette, regularly rocking white sneakers, black boots and nude heels. Not completely by choice! It’s just hard to incorporate color into my footwear fashion when the options out there are very limited.

That’s why I was so excited to come across these Franco Sarto espadrilles! Not only do these classic wedges come in white, black and tan, but also every other color of the rainbow! I’m not even kidding — there are 11 shades in total, including red, yellow-orange, lime green, electric blue, hot pink and purple. A cornucopia of color! So, now there’s no excuse not to have a pop of pigment in my stash of shoes.

A bright shoe is a fun way to make a fashion statement without being too bold. Spice up your basic OOTD with a pop of color! Keep scrolling to shop these colorful and comfortable summer shoes!

Get the Franco Sarto Clemens starting at just $76 (originally $115) at Zappos!

Featuring the traditional jute-wrapped heel, these Franco Sarto Clemens espadrilles are a fresh take on a timeless shoe. Made with premium leather and eco-conscious lining, this heeled sandal offers a combination of style, sustainability and support. There’s also a lightly-padded footbed for extra comfort. While the heel is three inches tall, the wedge style makes this height feel much more manageable.

And once again, you get a range of choices in terms of design. Not only are there 11 colors to choose from, but each shoe also has a particular style of straps — smooth, embossed or textured. Some of these espadrilles are even on sale right now!

Get the Franco Sarto Clemens starting at just $76 (originally $115) at Zappos!

Reviewers rave that these espadrilles are super cute and comfy! “Love, my new favorite summer shoe!” one shopper gushed. “The wedge height isn’t too high, making them perfect for wearing all day at work. Very comfortable and supportive. I don’t have any complaints about this shoe at all.” Another customer declared, “Supremely comfortable and easy to walk in all day long! Every time I wear these I get compliments from random people of all ages!”

You can style the neutral shades with any summer outfit, from sundresses to skinny jeans. But if you want that pop of color, we suggest keeping the rest of your outfit pretty simple to let the shoes shine. Color Us obsessed with these Franco Sarto espadrille wedges!

See it! Get the Franco Sarto Clemens starting at just $76 (originally $115) at Zappos!

Not what you’re looking for? Explore more from Franco Sarto here and shop all other heeled sandals from Zappos here!

Not done shopping? See more of our favorite products below:

This post is brought to you by Us Weekly’s Shop With Us team. The Shop With Us team aims to highlight products and services our readers might find interesting and useful, such as wedding-guest outfits, purses, plus-size swimsuits, women's sneakers, bridal shapewear, and perfect gift ideas for everyone in your life. Product and service selection, however, is in no way intended to constitute an endorsement by either Us Weekly or of any celebrity mentioned in the post. The Shop With Us team may receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. In addition, Us Weekly receives compensation from the manufacturer of the products we write about when you click on a link and then purchase the product featured in an article. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product or service is featured or recommended. Shop With Us operates independently from the advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback at ShopWithUs@usmagazine.com. Happy shopping!