Stanley cups have just about taken over our lives over the past year or so. They’ve also taken over the internet. Hey, you’ve gotta stay hydrated, right? And what better way to do it than carting around a huge plastic bottle with you everywhere you go? That’s no shade. We’ve bought our share of special edition Stanleys in every shade from the rainbow. We love them. We love water! But you know what no one loves? Figuring out what to do with a Stanley cup when you get tired of carrying it.

You could leave it in your car, yes, but it’ll get too hot or too cold. You could put it in your cart when out and about at a store, but it’ll be rattling around. What are you left with? A purse, of course! If you’re married to your Stanley cup and you want to keep it with you at all times, you need a bag that can help make that a reality.Check out these 5 great purses, bags, and pouches you can use to tote around your beloved Stanley cup in without having to find a place to put it down!

5 Best Stanley Cup Bags, Purses, and Pouches

1. The Crossbody: This pastel pink crossbody bag is a rectangular purse when plenty of space for your Stanley of any color — just $50!

2. The Multi-Tasker: This pouch has a dedicated slot for your smartphone and your belongings outside of the Stanley compartment —was $19, now just $14!

3. The Icy One: Carry your Stanley around in style with this blinged-out pouch that can fit it perfectly — just $18!

4. The Utilitarian: This super simple bag has a drawstring closure and plain exterior for when you don’t want to be flashy — was $45, just $23!

5. The Pink One: Snap up this neoprene pouch that comes in a pink pastel color with a pocket for all your extras — just $24!

