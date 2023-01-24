This Classic Turtleneck Sweater Is Our Steal of the Day — 40% Off

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

The last few months of the winter tend to bring the coldest days of the season — so naturally, we’re always suckers for great deals on cozy knits! So many sweaters and other brisk-weather essentials are marked down right now, and the timing simply couldn’t be better.

Sweaters like this one from Langwyqu are worthy investments — not just because the sale price is incredible, but due to how timeless this particular piece is! It’s not the type of knit you’ll pack away after the winter is over and never wear again, which is why we’re doing ample research and considering this purchase. With a sale price like this, who can resist?

Get the Langwyqu Women’s Cable Knit Turtleneck Sweater (originally $50) on sale for $30 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, January 24, 2023, but are subject to change.

Classic sweaters like this beauty never go out of style! It’s a standard turtleneck knit, which is one of our favorite necklines (especially in winter) — we can never get enough of this aesthetic. We adore the wide cable knit design on the bodice, and the overall flattering fit throughout the garment. Shoppers report the material feels “super comfy and stretchy,” and claim it’s warm without feeling too heavy. This is the ideal layering piece which you can adapt to whatever the weather app is claiming!

At the moment, this sweater comes in a slew of different shades — best of all, each one is currently discounted. With a total of 23 hues to choose from, we’re sure one will fit your vibe — if not more! You can also decide if you want a tighter or looser fit by going up or down a size. That’s completely up to you, but the quality of this garment speaks for itself. With nearly 2,000 ratings (just under five stars!), it’s clear reviewers are impressed. But here’s the truth: We have no idea how long this sale price will be live, so if you’re interested, time is of the essence!

