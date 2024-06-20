I’m Wearing This Expensive-Looking Dress All Wedding Season

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

Wedding season is in full swing, and if you have a handful of weddings to attend this season, like me, you’re going to need a few outfit options. Like always, I “had nothing to wear” and needed some new wardrobe pieces ASAP, but I wanted something that looked expensive without spending a hefty amount of money. I found this stunning floral dress that looks like it came from a site like Revolve — but is actually only $32 at Amazon!

The Laspia Pleated Maxi Dress is perfect for weddings and any special occasions. I fell in love with the elegant pleats that make the dress eye-catching. But I’ll let you in on a secret: The pleats also draw eyes away from areas you do not want to draw attention to. It features a backless design, a cowl neck and adjustable straps to give you a customizable fit. The soft fabric is another feature to note. It’s soft and flexible, so you can easily move around it, making it perfect for dancing the night away.

Don’t just take my word for it. Plenty of Amazon shoppers praise the dress. They also added that the dress “doesn’t wrinkle or need steaming and it looks more expensive than it is.”

“It’s so chic, comfortable and unique,” another shared. “Looks like it came from a designer boutique. So many compliments and people asking where I got it.”

“I don’t usually leave reviews, but I had to for this one!” a final five-star reviewer said. “I am 5’10 and weigh 150. Finding maxi dresses is nearly impossible for me, especially online! This dress did not disappoint! Perfect length even with my three-inch heels, amazing fabric, and looks expensive!

Snag the dress in 17 colors and prints, I ordered the Rose Red!

Get the Laspia Pleated Maxi Dress for $32 on Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, June 20, 2024, but are subject to change.