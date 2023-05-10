Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

From what we’ve noticed as shopping experts, liquid foundations seem to get far more attention than powdered ones. We understand it’s a longtime trend, so tons of makeup brands tend to develop new and improved liquid formulas to keep up with what shoppers are actually purchasing.

But that said, we want to shine a light on powder foundations and the advantages they offer — namely this one from Laura Geller! Despite the hype liquid foundations garner on social media, this powder foundation boasts consistent sales and has even racked up over 16,000 reviews on Amazon. Most importantly, we think this is the ideal buildable foundation for the summertime months when heavy makeup is a no-go for many of Us.

Get the LAURA GELLER Baked Balance-n-Brighten Powder Foundation for prices starting at $20 on Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, May 10, 2023, but are subject to change.

As solid as liquid foundations are, the thought of makeup sweating down our faces certainly doesn’t sound appealing to Us. What makes powdered foundations particularly powerful is the fact that they inherently help to mattify the face. Oily skin types in particular can benefit from this! Given that the summer months often mean an uptick in perspiration, powder foundations can feel extensively more comfortable on the skin. Especially with products as lightweight as this one, there’s less room for cakey textures and easier touch-ups on the go are officially a reality.

The foundation is incredibly unique because each base shade is blended with others to help match your exact skin tone beautifully through color-correction. When you look closer at each compact, you can see the marbling in the powder and how intricate it truly is. This powder can actually self-adjust to specifically match your shade. It’s seriously amazing!

And with a powder like this one, you have better control of the level of coverage. Dust it on with a fluffier brush for a lighter application, or use a denser brush if you prefer a medium-coverage look. Shoppers say this foundation applies naturally on the skin, to the point that it doesn’t appear they’re wearing any makeup on at all. This, combined with the demi-matte finish and all of this powder’s other benefits, solidifies Laura Geller’s Baked Balance-n-Brighten Powder as the ultimate summertime foundation!

