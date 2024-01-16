Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

Getting dressed for work can be such a drag — especially when it’s cold out. Changing out of your pajama pants and into a pair of stiff, uncomfortable slacks is basically what nightmares are made of.

So . . . let’s put a stop to it. We’re not saying to head to the office in your PJs (unless you work from home!) — we’re giving you a better alternative. Over 10,000 Amazon shoppers have left these pants a five-star rating. Ready to give them a try?

Get the Lee Ultra Lux Comfort With Flex Motion Trouser Pant (originally $43) on sale starting at just $21 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, January 16, 2024, but are subject to change.

Get the donation bag ready, because once you try on these pants, you’ll be kicking your other pairs out of your closet. Now is the perfect time to buy too, as they’re starting at 50% off!

These cotton-blend trousers have a regular fit and a mid-rise, non-binding waistband with a nice amount of stretch. The overall flexible fabric is made for long days at work and beyond. You’ll also appreciate add-ons like slant pockets and welt pockets, as well as belt loops.

These trousers come in eight colorways, so you can easily stock up without repeats. Many reviewers planned to do just that after trying on their first pair. “I will definitely be buying more of these,” one wrote, noting how “the impressive design makes them look like an expensive pair of pants.”

“I love love love these pants,” another shopper declared. “More comfortable than work clothes should be. I have them in two colors and I neglect all my other pants to wear them every day.”

One more super fabulous detail to note about these trousers is that they’re available in regular, short and long lengths. For us shorter and taller shoppers, especially, this is a mega-bonus! Now, we just need to go grab our preferred size and length before it sells out!

