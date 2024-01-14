Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

Let’s be honest: In today’s world, ease and function are the name of the game. Everyone’s day-to-day is brimming with tasks, and sometimes you don’t have the energy to fixate on your outfit — or accessories. Additionally, crossbody bags are an evergreen category of handbags that are efficient and functional. Nevertheless, we found a crossbody bag that can go from the nature trail to the streets easily — and it’s 48% off right now at Amazon!

The Baggallini Modern Pocket Crossbody will become your new favorite errand-running bag. This variation uses a chic velvet material and has a waterproof nylon lining for a durable touch. Also, it comes with multifunctional pockets and compartments and has built-in RFID-blocking technology to keep all your information safe when in use.

Get the Baggallini Modern Pocket Crossbody for $42 (was $80)! Please note, prices are accurate as of January 14, 2024, but may be subject to change.

This crossbody bag is perfect for traveling and can come in handy during your daily schedule. Further, it comes in 41 colors, and some come in different textures. If you want to style this bag, just pop it on with your favorite jeans and sneakers — or with anything in your closet, for that matter to make sure you have all your necessities!

About this stylish and efficient crossbody, one Amazon reviewer said, “I needed something I could carry my wallet and personal items in without having to go through the struggle of digging for the things I need, like my phone. I’m not really a fan of purses. I carry one because I need a place to put my phone and wallet. This was very cute and compact. I loved the different compartments it comes with to organize and put my belongings in. The versatility is pretty convenient, too. definitely a great buy.”

Another Amazon reviewer added, “This bag is perfect for every day. It is well organized. Several zippered pockets on the outside. Inside has card slots, which I love as that is very handy and easy access to cards. There is a slot for glasses with a soft fabric inside to protect your specs! That was an added bonus to me. There is a slot outside and on the top front of the bag for a cell phone. It’s a very well-thought-out bag. The size of the bag is perfect, and there is plenty of room for many things. I’m ordering another color for sure!”

One more Amazon reviewer fawned, “Decent size, lots of pockets, not too big and a cross-body. This replaced a smaller Baggallini that simply had too many flaps/pockets — never could find anything! This holds my sunglasses case, phone, small wallet; the small front pocket takes mints, chapstick/lipstick, pepper spray and hand sanitizer. RFD pockets are handy. I love the subtle pattern on the black background. I definitely recommend it!”

