Buyers Love This ‘Functional, yet Stylish’ Crossbody

Sometimes, toting around large bags feels like a hassle. You want something small, lightweight, and easy to maneuver. But if you don’t like fanny packs (hush, that’s what they’re called!) or tiny purses, it can be difficult sometimes to find something that’s in between all that.

So where should you turn if you want a bag that’ll get you from work to brunch and everywhere in between? The crossbody, of course. If you don’t already have one for all your incidentals, like your phone and wallet, a lip balm, or a small bit of makeup, you’re making life harder on yourself.

That’s why we’re so excited that we found a cheap and adorable bag that’ll keep you on trend without having to break the bank. Where can you find it? Just head out to Walmart, of course!

Get the Time and Tru Annamarie Faux Leather Crossbody Handbag for just $24 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, January 11, 2023, but are subject to change.

The Time and Tru Annamarie Faux Leather Crossbody Handbag is the perfect shape and size for carrying a purse, but feeling like you’re not burdened with anything at all. It’s made with faux leather with a small front compartment, removable adjustable strap, and two compartments inside for convenience. It’s small enough to be hands-free, and large enough to carry everything you need when going out. You can even ditch your wallet if you’d like, as it has three card slots.

The bag closes securely with two zippers, so you can be confident nothing is going to fall out while you’re walking around. It also has a front pocket you can slip things into if you don’t want to lose something but don’t have time to unzip your bag.

Reviewers can’t get enough of this bestselling bag.

“High quality bag,” one wrote. “What a great every day bag! It has tons of room yet it is still compact. It looks like it is much more expensive than the price.”

“Functional yet stylish, and just the right size,” another shared. “Quality made, cute and functional and just the right size for running quick errands with the bare essentials.”

