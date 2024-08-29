Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

Finding a new pair of jeans can be quite a challenge. One pair might be too tight on the legs while another leaves a gap at the waist. You may also experience extra wear and tear on the fabric around your inner thighs. Sound familiar? Consider adding stretch jeans to your wardrobe, especially from your favorite brands on Amazon. Amazon shoppers are all about the Lee Women’s Ultra Lux Comfort Bootcut Jean , and it’s easy to see why. Starting at just $29, these bootcut jeans will be the perfect fall staple in your closet, and they’re flying off the shelves.

The Lee Women's Ultra Lux Comfort Bootcut Jean for $29 (originally $43) at Amazon!

The Lee Women’s Ultra Lux Comfort Bootcut Jean comes in 11 washes, ranging from light to dark colors. This pair features a mid-rise fit and a silhouette that sits close to the body through the thigh and opens up to a bootcut style at the hem. Even more? The pair has a classic zipper and button closure, five pockets and a stretchy waistband for maximum comfort. Sizes range from 0 to 18 in both short and long length. This pair is versatile enough that it can be dressed up or down. Pair this with a collared shirt and black booties. Or, if you want something a little dressier this fall, add a blazer and ballet flats.

Over 10,000 shoppers have given this pair of jeans five-star ratings. A five-star shopper shared that the jeans “hug the body,” in all the right places. Another customer raved that “these are my go to jeans” and “has the perfect amount of stretch to them.” A final shopper loved how the jeans are “flattering.” They continued: “My butt looks great, the mid-rise is perfect and they are long enough to cover my shoes but not touch the ground, just what I wanted.”

We’re currently adding this pair in several colors to our shopping carts.

