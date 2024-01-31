Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

It’s official, dear readers! I’ll be pounding the pavement in honor of a half marathon this April. I’m still sorting the kinks out with my training program and getting accustomed to the idea of long-distance running, but I’m so excited. Along with checking a long-awaited goal off of my bucket list, I’m thrilled… because running 13 miles gives me the perfect opportunity to shop.

Not only am I on the hunt for comfy headphones that won’t irritate my ears and moisture-wicking sports bras to keep me dry, I’m also looking for the best leggings that won’t fall as I’m running. I’ve been testing out tons of brands since I first committed to the half back in December. In fact, I recently scrolled by a three-pack of leggings on Amazon that I immediately added to my cart!

Get the Blisset Three-Pack Leggings for just $23 (originally $33) at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, January 30, 2024, but are subject to change.

I cannot wait to try out Blisset’s three-pack of leggings. Available in women’s sizes SM-XXL, these high-waist leggings caught my eye because they’re made of stretchy and comfy fabric to provide tummy control. Along with offering excellent compression, they’re said to be lightweight and breathable.

The weight of these leggings was a huge draw for me. My body temperature tends to run on the warmer side, so it doesn’t take much to get me sweaty. The stretchable fabric prevents itching, irritation and chafing, which is a huge plus for runners like me with thicker thighs!

As if those weren’t fantastic benefits, they also provide sweat absorption and moisture wicking to keep me dry and odor-free. Plus, these leggings feature anti-shrinkage capabilities so I can wash and wear them tons of times before race day.

The leggings come in three packs of 24 unique color combos. Since I prefer neutral tones, I invested in the gray, navy blue and black set. There are even options that come with pockets to secure things like phones and identification!

The durability, color variety and overall comfort are several of the many reasons I decided these leggings deserved a spot in my dresser. I can’t wait to train in them! Stay tuned for an official review, and see you all at the finish line.

