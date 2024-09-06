Take a Walk on the Wild Side: Leopard Print Is Trending for Fall

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

While pumpkin spice and dark, moody colors come to the forefront of everyone’s mind when they think of fall, there’s another statement-making autumnal color (errr, pattern) that’s about to be everywhere: leopard print. I invite you to take a walk on the wild side and embrace the flamboyant and luxurious print. There are plenty of ways to incorporate leopard into your wardrobe, and we’ve got the best picks so you can embrace your inner animal all season long.

1. One and Done: Afraid of going overboard when it comes to leopard? When you wear one statement piece — like this dress from The Drop — you’ll be the most stylish person in the house. Let your inner cat shine!

2. Just a Pop: A perfect way to subtly incorporate leopard print into your fall repertoire is with an accessory. You can’t go wrong with this scarf that’ll pair perfectly with leather jackets.

3. Wild Night Out: Set the tone for your next girls’ night out by opting for this leopard print bodysuit. When you wear this, who knows what kind of good trouble you’ll get into!

4. Updated Classic: Everyone needs a button-up or two in their wardrobe. Why not make the scholarly shirt a little bit more playful by opting for this leopard pattern? It will add a special flair to any outfit.

5. Relaxed Option: On the fence about the whole leopard trend? You can dip your toes in the waters with this abstract Zesica leopard print cardigan that isn’t as “in your face” as other options!

6. Walk on the Wild Side: I always love a good pair of statement shoes, and it doesn’t get much better than these leopard print sneakers.

7. Switch It Up: These leopard print pants from Edikted are going to be the it-girl pants of the season. Mark my words!

8. Swap Your Staples: Plain white tees, while essential wardrobe cornerstones, can get a little boring. Showcase your fun, vibrant and — dare I say — wild personality with this fun leopard print tee from Topshop.

9. Savage Accessory: One thing’s for sure — you’ll score endless compliments when you walk in toting around this leopard print slouchy handbag.

10. Cool Girl Status: It’s a known fact that if you add a little leopard print to some of your closet basics, say a t-shirt, a belt or a denim jacket, like this pick, the item looks infinitely cooler.

11. Mob Wife Status: Leopard print is part of the mob wife uniform, and I have no doubts that some mob wife somewhere definitely wore heels that look just like these leopard platforms.

12. Pièce de Résistance: We couldn’t have a roundup of the trendiest leopard print fashions without a gorgeous coat. You’ll look fabulous (without even trying) anytime you step out in this faux fur leopard coat.