Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

Now that we’re all starting to feel the first breezes of fall, it’s time to prepare your wardrobe. What’s more, during the cold mornings of fall, it can be difficult to have the motivation and get dressed for work — but investing in easy fall fashion finds can make it a simple process.

From structured trousers to flowy dresses, there are work-appropriate fall fashion finds that will make your office work days more fashionable and sleek. Nevertheless, we rounded up 15 fall fashion finds for when you don’t know what to wear — read on to see our picks!

1. Closet Staple: This Blooming Jelly waffle knit top is so cozy and chic — just $17!

2. Colorblocked: This Zesica top pairs well with trousers or skirts for an easy office look — just $33!

3. Crop It: This Lillusory crop cardigan evokes a Y2K essence that we’re sure you’ll love — was $40, now just $25!

4. She Means Business: For those who want a polished look, this Anrabess open front cardigan is perfect for hectic, busy days — was $70, now just $40!

5. Sleek Chic: If you need a versatile pair of pants to wear with everything, these Prettygarden straight leg pants have you covered — just $34!

6. Comfy Cozy: This Sofia Jeans sweater has a cold shoulder cutout for a fashionable touch — just $30!

7. Everyday Essential: This Time and Tru cardigan sweater is perfect for those chilly office days — just $15!

8. Prints, Please: For those who want a frilly fall dress, this Sofia Jeans empire dress is right up your alley — just $34!

9. Simplicity Is Key: This Time and Tru double cloth midi dress has frilly sleeves and a simple silhouette — just $18!

10.Twisted Up: We love this Free Assembly twist front midi dress due to its funky, fun design style — just $36!

11. Billowing Vibes: These Open Edit trousers have wide legs and a high waistline for a trendy touch — was $70, now just $52!

12. Plissé Only: This Halogen plissé dress has long sleeves for a modest option — just $99!

13. Buttoned Up: This CeCe tie-neck button-up shirt has airy sleeves that will become a compliment magnet for you — was $99, now just $69!

14. On Trend: We can’t get over these Petal & Pup tie waist pants due to their wide legs and intricate waistline — just $69!

15. ’90s Realness: This Open Edit tailored vest feels like something Rachel Greene would’ve wore on Friends — and we’re sure you’ll never want to take it off — just $60!