Lean Into the Western Theme With This $24 Denim Vest

Levi Strauss is known for launching exceptional denim, from jeans to tops; the brand has been a classic staple for decades. Most pieces in each launch use premium denim that offers the right amount of stretch in all the right places. If you want to lean into the Western trend this summer and into fall, there’s no better way than to stock up on this affordable $24 denim vest that’s available at Walmart right now!

The Levi Strauss Signature ’95 Vest pairs well with any piece in your wardrobe. Style it with a long-sleeve top or tank and your bottoms of choice. The vest features a button-front closure, a front patch pocket and a slim fit with a slight stretch. It is crafted from Levi’s premium fabric and authentic hardware and boasts a vintage-inspired design with iconic elements.

Get the Levi Strauss Signature ’95 Vest for $24 at Walmart!

The vest is a new arrival, so it won’t have many ratings just yet, but shoppers are already raving about its fit. “Fits well. I can think of many things to put with this!” one reviewer wrote.

“Very cute denim vest. So stylish,” another wrote.

When it comes to quality, other Walmart shoppers say that “it’s worth it” and that Levi’s pieces have “excellent quality.”

Since the Western vest is brand new, it’s fully stocked at Walmart, but we’re sure that won’t last long. Shop now!

