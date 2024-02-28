Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

Look, we get it. You’ve been listening to Beyoncé’s “Texas Hold’em” a few too many times on repeat. It’s got you ready to get your boot-scootin’ boogie on. And not just that, but you’re trying to figure out your next fit for her upcoming shows. Or maybe western looks have always been your thing. And if that’s the case, either of those points, then these boots are for you.

The Pioneer Woman Eagle Stitched Western Boot is going for a respectable $48 at Walmart, and we’re here to tell you that’s a great price for great-looking authentic Western footwear. Plus, these bad boys are cream and beige with the design of eagle wings on the front and sides.

Get the Pioneer Woman Eagle Stitched Western Boot for just $48 at Walmart!

They’re made from beautiful vegan leather, so you don’t have to feel bad about rocking them, they’re lightly padded on the inside with a hidden zipper, a rounded toe, and a 2-inch stacked heel. They’re tailor-made for you to slip on over your favorite pair of jeans and get to line dancin’ at your favorite honky tonk.

These are some of the best-looking boots you’ll find for under $100, let alone under $50. They look great, they aren’t made with animal skin, and they’re versatile enough to go with your favorite outfit if you have a wide variety of looks to try them with.

Since they’re a reasonable price and just about everyone is in their cowgirl era right now, it’d be in your best interest to grab these while you can. You never know when they’ll go out of stock. And trust us, you’re definitely going to want to claim a pair for yourself. Country is in, way in, after all.

