Levi’s jeans are forever iconic, with countless celebs like Hailey Bieber always rocking the brand. While you can try searching thrift store racks for a vintage pair of Levi’s, you can always count on Amazon to carry the iconic brand. Luckily, we found a pair that’s so flattering, comfy and incredibly good that you’ll want to wear them all year. Enter: the Levi’s Women’s Wedgie Straight Jeans.

Get the Levi’s Women’s Wedgie Straight Jeans for $45 (originally $80) at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, August 8, 2024, but are subject to change.

This pair of jeans gives your butt an ultra boost and highlights your curves. I’ve been a Levi’s fan for the longest time, and this pair is a staple in my closet. Why? This pair has good stretch denim — it’s important to find a good balance between stretch and rigidity. The jeans lean more rigid, with a ton of room in the waist, hips and thighs. They also feature a high-rise waistline and five pockets to store all of your essentials when you’re on the go.

Many people with curves can tell you it’s a challenge to find jeans that don’t leave a gap at the waistline. I have this struggle, and while you can take your jeans to the cleaners to get them tailored, that’s money being thrown out the window. You just want to throw on a pair and call it a day.

I decided to test this pair on my commute to New York City. While I had several breaks between events and get-togethers, I walked around Central Park. 20,000 steps later, I didn’t feel any discomfort wearing the jeans.

Amazon shoppers are calling this pair “so flattering” and “the perfect transition to a new style.” One shopper even shared that they are “often highly recommended on fashion websites” and don’t have an “outrageous price tag.”

Even Jennifer Aniston and Kylie Jenner swear by Levi’s. Make sure to grab a pair while this style is on sale.

