Anyone who struggles with skin issues knows how frustrating it is to test out an alleged “miracle” solution, only to have it totally flop. The oscillation from hopeful to demoralized continues for what seems like eternity. And when there is a solution, it always seems to costs thousands of dollars at a high-tech dermatology office in Beverly Hills.

Well, it might finally be valid to get your hopes up, because we found a skin therapy wand that users call “magic” — a holy grail of sorts. And no, it doesn’t cost thousands of dollars or require you to travel across the country. Just a quick “buy now” on Amazon and you’re good to go!

Get the NuDerma Portable Handheld Skin Therapy Wand for $70 (originally $90) at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication but are subject to change.

This wand relies on a scientific approach to increase the skin’s cell turnover rate, ultimately slowing the aging process and firming skin. It was designed to diminish the outward signs of aging like sagging skin, hair loss, wrinkles and age spots and fight the root cause of blemish-prone, inflamed skin. The applicators oxygenize the skin for a smooth, glowing complexion, regardless of skin type.

It also energizes the skin to assist with better absorption of serums and creams. Why not boost the efficacy of products you’re already buying and using? If you use products to help with issues like cystic acne or bumpy skin, the wand will both supercharge cell energy (ATP) synthesis to smooth and firm the skin while improving product absorption — it’s a win win!

As though the skin benefits aren’t enough, the wand comes with a comb applicator massage the scalp and promote hair growth. It works the same as the skin applicator, using an electrical current to stimulate blood flow, renew cells and aid in elastin and collagen production. These are key for healthy skin and hair!

Each of the four tubes targets a different area: cheeks and forehead, individual spots, around the eyes and hair follicles. All it takes is two to three minutes a few times per week to start seeing the brightening and elasticity effects. A particularly enthusiastic shopper with cystic acne recommends using it every day after seeing her results.

“After a few days of using it, my skin looked smoother and softer…After 2 weeks, I definitely noticed my cystic acne was clearing up. My skin looked vibrant and my pores looked noticeably smaller.”

Okay, we’re sold. Thousands of 5-star reviewers agree: whether you have underlying skin issues, inflammation or just want to tighten your skin, you’re going to want to snag this magic wand immediately!

