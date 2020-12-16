LifeToGo Just Launched a Line of Seriously Festive Face Masks — Shop Now

Sponsored content. Us Weekly receives compensation for this article as well as for purchases made when you click on a link and buy something below.

Face masks are officially a fashion statement. If it’s necessary to wear them for health and safety reasons, we may as well have fun with it — especially during the holidays!

LifeToGo just dropped a line of seriously high-quality and fashionable masks from Lainiere Health & Wellness. They have some of the cutest and most festive designs that we’ve seen to date, and they also offer up three layers of protection. The interior is comprised of pure silk, while the middle layer helps defend against stains and odors. Meanwhile, the outer layer is made from high-quality Italian fabric! This brand specializes in creating textiles for major luxury brands, such as Gucci and Chanel, so you know that these masks are going to look and feel amazing. Check out our favorite sets from the line below!

This Floral Two-Pack

This mask set has a beautiful rose floral option with pink lining, and a metallic silver version with white lining. These are ideal for the spring, but you can wear them with any outfit and instantly elevate your look!

Get the Lainiere Health | Clematis and Camellia Cotton Fashion Face Mask (2-Pack) with free shipping for $40, available from LifeToGo!

This Glittery Two-Pack

This set is perfect for any New year’s Eve celebration! Both the glittery sequin mask and the lace overlay mask have a festive vibe that will pair with tons of dresses.

Get the Lainiere Health | Magnolia and Moon Flower Cotton Fashion Face Mask (2-Pack) with free shipping for $40, available from LifeToGo!

This Elegant Silky Two-Pack

These two masks are also great for New Year’s Eve, but they’re simple enough to wear on an everyday basis. They’e a step up from a basic black fabric face mask!

Get the Lainiere Health | Calla Lily and Black Magic Silk Fashion Face Mask (2-Pack) with free shipping for $40, available from LifeToGo!

This Festive Two-Pack

These masks were made for the holiday season — or whenever else you feel like making a bright and sparkly statement!

Get the Lainiere Health | Anemone and Red Ginger Cotton Fashion Face Mask (2-Pack) with free shipping for $40, available from LifeToGo!

This Men’s Camo Face Mask Pack

This affordable set has eight camo print masks that are sized perfectly for larger face shapes.

Get the Lainiere Health | Men’s Camo Cotton Face Mask Bundle (8-Pack) with free shipping for $24, available from LifeToGo!

This Interactive Kid’s Face Mask Set

Any kid will get excited about these masks, which can be personalized! This pack of four comes with sticker sheets that have different shapes and designs that kids can press onto the mask. Adorable!

Get the Lainiere Health | Kid’s DIY Cotton Face Mask – Box Set of 4 with free shipping for $25, available from LifeToGo!

