We’ll admit that — in the past — we’ve tried some pretty abysmal techniques to try to make a pimple quickly disappear. We’ve tried toothpaste, eyedrops, hydrogen peroxide, aspirin, baking soda…all of the stuff that really makes us shudder to think back on now. We were doing so much more damage to our skin than necessary!

We’ve given up all of those terrible DIY techniques, but we have to admit, the urge to pop a pimple is one that refuses to go away. Popping a pimple, however, might be the worst thing we can do. But is there anything out there to help totally eliminate that urge…while also eliminating our acne? You know it!

Get the Peace Out Acne Dots for just $19! Subscribe to save 10%!

These award-winning acne dots come in a pack of 20, meaning each one costs under $1. Are they worth it? You bet! Reviewers love them so much, they say they are now “addicted” to them. Their results are simply “unbelievable.” They say they put one or a few on before bed, and when they wake up in the morning, “the acne is almost completely gone.” That goes for everything from whiteheads to cystic acne. Even those who were close to giving up are so happy to have found something that “made it possible to return to clear skin”!

These Peace Out dots go double duty, combining both the popular hydrocolloid polymer technology with an active anti-acne ingredient, a skincare fave, salicylic acid. Pop one on to keep your fingers from becoming pop-hungry, and lose the scarring, irritation and infection in the process!

These clean, vegan, cruelty-free and gluten-free dots have so many potential benefits. The hydrocolloid polymer technology may extract impurities while physically guarding against external elements, while vitamin A may help to clear up skin and aloe vera extract may help to minimize redness. Pores are penetrated, and in as little as six hours later, pimples may have left town for good!

To use these dots, always cleanse first and pat skin dry. Apply a dot directly over a blemish and leave it on overnight. You can also wear it during the day — it’s nearly invisible. Peel off in the morning and rinse, and be sure to take a peek at any of the grossly satisfying stuff that came out of ex-pimple. These healing dots are made for any skin type, so whether you’re oily, normal, dry, combination or sensitive, you can feel confident adding these to your skincare routine. You’ll feel even more confident, however, the morning after you first try them out!

