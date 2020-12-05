This Seriously Might Be the Most Flattering Sweatsuit on Amazon

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Sweatsuits have really come into their own lately. It’s like they went through a little bit of an awkward phrase for a while, the way all humans do — but have now really hit their stride. Top celebrities are always wearing them, and they’ve suddenly gone from obvious lack of effort to effortless perfection!

We’ve needed sweatsuits more than ever this past year, so we’re super happy to see some brands going out of their way to make some solid options for us. While some sweatsuits seem to swallow you up, this ZESICA one highlights your figure like no other. It’s the type of sweatsuit you’ll definitely wear at home, but will be so excited to wear out too!

Get the ZESICA 2-Piece Loungewear Set starting at just $28 with free shipping! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, December 3, 2020, but are subject to change.

This two-piece set is out to impress, and it’s succeeding. Up top, you have a relaxed crop top with a ribbed round neckline and cuffed long sleeves. On the bottom, you have jogger-style sweats with tapered ankles and a high-rise, elasticized waistband with an adjustable drawstring. There are side pockets too, plus a single seam down each leg for an elongating effect!

The not-too-loose, not-too-tight fit of this set is part of what makes it so flattering, but it’s also just designed perfectly so that the hem of the top and the waistband at the bottom meet right at the natural waist — accentuating your shape in all of the best ways while letting you show just a little bit of midriff!

This comfy set is amazing for napping and spending the day kicking back at home, but it’s actually quite versatile, and you’ll definitely be eager to create some cute outfits with it. Slip on a pair of booties and maybe a necklace or two and — bam! — you have a l-e-w-k. Shoes can really make a world of difference here. You could also opt for a pair of refined flats with a peacoat on top for a sophisticated vibe. We’re imagining a fuzzy beanie and matching scarf in the mix too!

If you’re always searching for a way to do loungewear without it looking lazy, you’ve found it in this sweatsuit. And, lucky you, there are 15 styles available in different colors and cuts! You’ll find plenty of options for the solid, long-sleeve version, but you’ll also find a few with short sleeves. Check out the last few for a racing stripe variation too!

