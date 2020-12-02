Going Oversized? Keep It Chic With This Wool-Kissed Sweater

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Oversized clothing is super in right now, and we are all over it. Cozy trends are the best trends. Here’s the thing, though — there’s a difference between an oversized piece and a piece that’s simply too big on you. Going oversized doesn’t mean buying three sizes larger than you normally would. You should still be buying your normal size; the brand should take care of the rest!

One brand that’s proving to be the gold standard of the oversized fit? Cable Stitch. This one sweater, particularly, is nothing short of a dream. Shoppers are loving it, and it shows in their star-filled reviews!

Get the Cable Stitch Mock Neck Cozy Sweater for just $60 at Amazon with free shipping! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, December 2, 2020, but are subject to change.

This sweater has a mock neckline, ribbed cuffs and a straight ribbed hem. The fit itself is a little bit slouchy, a little bit boxy. It’s super comfy, giving you an effortless look with extra-long sleeves and dropped shoulders. It’s not fitted or tight, so you can throw it on even during days when you’re not feeling your best and still look super chic. It won’t look like you’re trying to cover up or like you didn’t have the energy to get dressed. In fact, you’ll probably end up receiving some compliments!

This Amazon-exclusive sweater is wonderfully soft with a kiss of wool to really keep you cozy and warm in the cold winter weather. It comes in eight colors too! Keep it classic with a white, black, grey or brown, or add a little extra color to your wardrobe with the pink Camille or the deep red Wine shades. Don’t forget to check out the rest!

There are tons of ways you can style this sweater. When you want to take it easy, try it with a pair of simple cotton leggings and fuzzy socks. Try throwing your hair up into a messy bun too, holding it all together with a scrunchie. Having a date night? Swap out those leggings for a satin skirt and trade the socks for some heels. As for the scrunchie, you can try replacing it with an embellished headband or a sophisticated barrette.

You can, of course, always wear this sweater with jeans too! It’s open to a whole world of outfit possibilities. All you have to do is order it!

