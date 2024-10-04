Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

We’re at the point in the season where the mornings are chilly but afternoons still feel like summer — which makes getting dressed extra confusing. If you’re not sure what to wear, a vest top is the best transitional piece for early fall. You can layer it over long-sleeved tops and sweaters or wear it on its own on days when the temperature is higher than expected. Ahead of Amazon’s second Prime Day, happening October 8 through 9, we found this under-$40 top that feels like the ultimate rich mom fall vest!

The Lillusory Striped Vest is a fall wardrobe must-have since it’s both practical and statement-making. Crafted from 72% viscose and 28% polyester blend, shoppers say the vest is “comfortable and soft.” The top features a V-neck design, an open back, pretty gold buttons and a stylish striped pattern that’s not too busy.

Get the Lillusory Striped Vest Top for $37 at Amazon!

The vest is the number one bestseller in Women’s Fashion Vests on Amazon and has already racked up glowing reviews from shoppers.

“This was a great purchase for a summer office worktop,” one person wrote. “I was able to wear it with a blazer it was professional looking. I also have worn this top with jeans and wedge sandals for a casual chic look. The fabric/material is soft and has some stretch. I washed in cold water and let air dry because it was black and white and air drying helps with keeping the black bold and vibrant. The gold buttons were a charming touch as well.”

“I love this sweater vest,” another shared . “It’s the perfect weight and the cut is really nice. I’m 5’8 and it hit my hips perfectly. It might be a touch too low for some (the V), but it was perfect for me. Bought this for my trip to Paris in the summer and I absolutely love this. It elevates any bottom you wear with it.”

“Love this vest!” said another happy reviewer . “It is long enough to hit the top of high-waisted jeans as I don’t like a super cropped look on me. The neckline is high enough that I can wear a normal bra, and it is flattering. Cute for summer and into fall!”

Elevate your wardrobe this fall and add this striped vest to your rotation. It’s available in 12 colors and comes in sizes XS-XL.

