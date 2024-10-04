Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!
We’re at the point in the season where the mornings are chilly but afternoons still feel like summer — which makes getting dressed extra confusing. If you’re not sure what to wear, a vest top is the best transitional piece for early fall. You can layer it over long-sleeved tops and sweaters or wear it on its own on days when the temperature is higher than expected. Ahead of Amazon’s second Prime Day, happening October 8 through 9, we found this under-$40 top that feels like the ultimate rich mom fall vest!
The Lillusory Striped Vest is a fall wardrobe must-have since it’s both practical and statement-making. Crafted from 72% viscose and 28% polyester blend, shoppers say the vest is “comfortable and soft.” The top features a V-neck design, an open back, pretty gold buttons and a stylish striped pattern that’s not too busy.
Get the Lillusory Striped Vest Top for $37 at Amazon!
The vest is the number one bestseller in Women’s Fashion Vests on Amazon and has already racked up glowing reviews from shoppers.
“This was a great purchase for a summer office worktop,” one person wrote. “I was able to wear it with a blazer it was professional looking. I also have worn this top with jeans and wedge sandals for a casual chic look. The fabric/material is soft and has some stretch. I washed in cold water and let air dry because it was black and white and air drying helps with keeping the black bold and vibrant. The gold buttons were a charming touch as well.”
Get the Lillusory Striped Vest Top for $37 at Amazon!