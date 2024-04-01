Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

Growing up, I was always one of those girls that was told, “This isn’t a fashion show!” for insisting on dressing up even on the most mundane of days. Going into the working world 15 years later, the plot remained the same. I still like to use the world as my runway and use fashion to express my creativity daily — even in my office attire. This is precisely what garnered me the “office fashionista” remark at work — a title I’ll proudly hold.

The trousers I strut my way to work in? The Lillusory Wide-Leg High Waisted Trousers, which have given me (in my opinion), runway-worthy office outfits and feel just as comfortable as a designer pair. Being the savvy, budget-conscious fashionista that I am, I found them while on the hunt for an affordable pair of stylish trousers I could use as an everyday go-to. And to my luck, I was able to find this pair for just $35 at the time — luckier for you, they’re now on sale for just $26!

What makes these trousers worthy of a spot in my everyday office wardrobe is their chic design and high comfort level. With a classic silhouette that never seems to go out of style, these pants have a wide-leg design, high waistline and pleated details on each side — all of which come together to create an elevated feel. This design also seems to help slim out my curvier body, while also fitting to my shape just right. I ended up loving my first pair in light khaki so much that I bought them in three other colors: black, coffee and off-white.

Beyond just stylishness, the design and fabric of these trousers also makes them incredibly comfortable. Their wide legs are flowy and leave room for movement, while their stretchy, elasticized waist is non-restrictive. The fabric is made of a polyester-spandex mix, which gives them a quality feel and softness with a little bit of stretch.

Another great part of these pants is that I’m able to wear them year-round and pair them with all kinds of outfits from winter though summer, thanks to their lightweight fabric. In the winter months, I’ll pair them with an oversized sweater and boots to stay cozy, in the transitional months I’ll wear them with layers like a blazer, a blouse and some kitten heels. In the summer, I’ll wear them with a short-sleeve blouse and some sandals. Of course, as a fashionista, I also accessorize, accessorize, accessorize with them too.

I’m far from the only person who’s found a love for these pants. On top of receiving the coveted Amazon bestseller badge in the women’s work pants category, over 2,000 pairs of the pants have been bought in the last month alone. This is totally unsurprising to me, considering the fact I have bought several pairs myself.

You can score the stylish work pants now while they’re still on sale for $26 — especially if you aspire to be deemed “office fashionista” too.

