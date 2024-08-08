Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

So long, New York. London is calling my name! In preparation for my two-week stint in the UK, I’ve been busy planning out my outfits and filling in the gaps with Amazon’s fashion offerings. Because I’m staying for so long, I’m trying to pass for a local. Luckily, I have a number of close friends who live in London, and they filled me in on everything I need to blend right in. From trendy rain boots, fabulous and functional outerwear and some tried and true basics, these are the items I’ll be taking with me over the pond.

Even if you’re not going to Europe, all of these items will elevate your personal style . . . and people might even think you’re a Brit abroad. Shop the best London-inspired fashions on Amazon below.

1. Sweater Weather: I’m preparing for the tepid London temperatures, which is a major change from the muggy soup-like weather in New York. My friends have recommended that I pack layers, so this Lillusory oversized sweater was a no-brainer purchase. Its structured silhouette makes it look a bit more elevated than standard sweaters.

2. Library Chic: I plan on working from London’s historic libraries and cozy bookshops while abroad. I’ll blend right in with the locals in this studious Imily Bela cable-knit shirt.

3. Bring on The Rain: I won’t mind the overcast skies (or a little rain) when I’m stomping around in these chic heeled rain boots from London Fog. The name alone convinced me I needed them, but the hundreds of positive reviews also helped.

4. Everyday Jeans: As a short girl, finding jeans that I don’t swim in is a challenge. Luckily, this Astylish pair hits me right at the ankle, which is the perfect length to match the trends (and prevent any soggy bottoms!).

5. She Means Business: I may be going on vacation, but I still plan on squeezing in some business meetings while abroad. For those work days, I’ll feel posh and look like a true Londoner in this PrettyGarden suit vest set.

6. Fit for Royalty: Tweed feels like a regal fabric. You can’t deny that you could picture Princess Kate Middleton wearing a similar style to this tweed Urban Revivo sweater. I particularly love the pearl button details.

7. Better Basics: Believe it or not, I don’t own a chocolate brown turtleneck. With this pick from Hotouch in my closet, I’ll not only be set for London, but also for all of fall and winter back in the States!

8. London Staple: My friends say that chunky loafers are the most popular footwear in London. This style from Dream Pairs looks exactly like Prada’s iconic pair but for a fraction of the price!

9. Ready to Explore: For my sightseeing days, I wanted a simple comfortable dress that won’t look too summery or American. This Anrabess maxi in black fits the bill perfectly.

10. Packing Light? Not me! I’ve been informed that I can’t really overpack when it comes to sweaters, and this striped one from Etcyy has earned a coveted spot in my suitcase.

11. Ready for Anything: Along with my rain boots, a stylish rain jacket is a total necessity. You’ll catch me sporting this Lomon parka all around Londontown.

12. Total Necessity: I’m long past due for a new pair of white sneaks. This pair from Dr. Scholl’s will ensure my feet don’t get sore while I’m exploring all the city has to offer.