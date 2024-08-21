Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

The fact that cargo pants are back in style is music to our ears. Unlike their tight jean and legging counterparts, cargo pants are loose, comfy and failproof, especially if you’re trying to check the ‘flattering’ and ‘comfortable’ boxes. They’ve never really been out, per se, but pants always take a brief hiatus from the trendy stage during warmer months.

Now that we’re transitioning into fall weather, however, cargo pants have both seasonality and fashionability on their side! Not all cargo pants are created equal, so we gathered some of our absolute favorites from handy dandy Amazon. Each of these pants has an elastic waist, plenty of pockets, a loose jogger or flare-ankle style and plenty of room for your thighs to breathe.

So instead of grabbing your sweatpants, check out these ultra-comfy cargo pants that are bound to level up your outfit. You’ll feel like you’re lounging when you stun the world with your trendy style!

1. Our absolute favorite: The perfect level of casual, these high-waisted pants will keep your midsection tucked in without squeezing. Try wearing them with a cropped tee!

2. Athleisure style: Cargo joggers are indeed a thing! These classic pants have UPF 50 protection for all your outdoor adventures this fall.

3. Third place: You don’t have to golf or hike to love these lightweight cargo pants with zipper pockets. Your items will be extra secure!

4. Runner up: A total classic! You’ll love the snap button style of these breathable pants. They’re ideal for transitional weather!

5. Chill girl: This is the closest thing you’ll get to sweatpants. Try wearing these pants with a sports bra for a sporty flair!

6. Classy act: If you’re the type of gal who likes to make everything classy, these hiking pants are for you! Roll them up for an extra trendy style.

7. Parachute pants: Imagine these baggy pants with a fitted tank and cardigan sweater — so chic!

8. Colors galore: Why choose one color in these baggy fleece pants when you can have a few? We’ll be grabbing the 20% off deal STAT.

9. Crowd favorite: This elastic waistband and elastic ankle cuff combo is a surefire way to give your lower body some shape . . . but not too much shape.

10. Waterproof material: You never know when it’s going to downpour, especially at this time of year! These pants are quick-drying, too.

11. Laid back: If you’re looking for a pant with the right amount of stretch, this polyester and spandex blend pair is it.

12. Outdoorsy era: Both windproof and waterproof, you’d never guess these trendy wide-leg pants are made from an ultra-durable material.

13. Quick dry: Hundreds of people give these casual cargo joggers five stars, many wearing them to travel.

14. Fall colors: You don’t have to grab these pants in a burnt brown color, but they’ll go with all of your fall attire perfectly if you do!

15. Bonus: At under $20, we’re having a hard time believing our eyes. These water-resistant pants have six pockets for all your essentials (and then some)!

16. Extra credit: These are a no-brainer. The lightweight material will make you forget you’re even wearing pants . . . in the best way!

17. Everyday outfit: Whether you wear these with a tank, half-tuck t-shirt or a winter sweater, you’ll be the trendiest person in the vicinity.