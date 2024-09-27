Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

As a beauty writer, I’m all about multipurpose products. If you ask me, there’s nothing like finding a hair product that works just as well on my coily natural hair as it does on the wigs I wear. Over the summer, I put my 4C coils away in favor of a curly wig. I came across a frizz-fighting mousse that kept my wig’s ringlets in tip-top shape. It even helped define my curls when I rocked my hair in twist-outs once or twice a week. Best of all? It’s available for just $4 on Amazon!

Whether you’re a coily girl like me or experience humidity-induced frizz, you need to add the Lotta Body Wrap Me Foaming Mousse to your collection. With over 33K perfect five-star ratings, this nourishing, curl-defining foam is flying off the shelves. It was purchased more than 70K times in the past month, proving just how popular it is.

Get the Lotta Body Wrap Me Foaming Mousse for just $4 (originally $5) at Amazon!

This foam features hydrating coconut oil and shea to nourish and soften the hair. It also delivers high shine. The foam’s frizz-taming formula delivers results without leaving behind crunchy strands or white flakes. For best results, apply to towel-dried hair from roots to ends. Allow hair to air dry or diffuse and you’re good to go.

At such an affordable price, many shoppers were skeptical about whether the mousse would work. Luckily, they left detailed reviews sharing their experiences. “I absolutely love this product! I’ve tried everything, and this one actually controls my thick 3B curls. I use a hair cream, gel, and scrunch this in last, and it withstands the Florida humidity,” one five-star reviewer shared. “Also, it doesn’t dry out my hair at all which is a huge plus.”

Another reviewer candidly shared how they used the mousse after experiencing health complications. “[I] absolutely love this product, cancer survivor here, and my hair has been a challenge,” they began. “I tried this based on the reviews and price. [The] first thing the hubby said, was “Your hair looks like you got a perm” YES!! My daughter said, “OMG your hair looks amazing” so Yeah, give it a go if you’re thinking about it,” the reviewer continued. “My hair feels soft and amazing. I am a hairdresser, when I saw coconut oil and shea butter curl mouse, I paused and thought, that could work, and boy did it.”

Whether you want to refresh your curls or combat frizz, this shopper-approved mousse is a great place to start!

