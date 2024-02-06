Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

Red alert! It’s that time of year again. Valentine’s Day is only eight days away, and if you’re anything like Us, you’ve already stocked up on special gifts for your loved ones. Thoughtful presents which celebrate their hobbies and cuddly teddy bears just scratch the surface of all the goodies you’ve secured! Now that we’ve got that out of the way, it’s an ideal time to snag a few items for yourself. What better place to start than intimates?

Lounge is offering major discounts on its extensive collection of intimates, and we’re obsessed. In fact, they have reduced some price tags up to 70% off on everything including cozy bralettes, sassy thong and garter belt sets and so much more. Looking to refresh your intimates drawer? We’ve searched through the fabulous sale items and rounded up the best pieces you can get on sale right now at Lounge. Get your credit card ready — you won’t want to miss these deals!

Lounge Seamless Bra

Say goodbye to boring, full-coverage bras. The seamless bra features sassy cut-outs, ideal for dresses and tops with a similar style. Trendy!

Get the Lounge Seamless Bra for just $13 (originally $32) at Lounge!

Lounge Floral Mesh Balcony Bra and Thong Set

This floral mesh bra is a showstopper. It features a semi-sheer fabric with stitch seam detailing and thick adjustable embossed straps.

Get the Lounge Balcony Bra for just $11 (originally $37) at Lounge!

Floral Mesh Thong

Get ready to usher in spring with this flirty lilac floral mesh thong. The floral mesh stitching adds a flirty touch to the cozy embossed waistband.

Get the Lounge Floral Mesh Thong for just $5 (originally $18) at Lounge!

Lounge Bamboo Minimal Triangle Thong

These lightweight undies are ideal for everyday wear. They are made from a soft, breathable Bamboo fabric enriched with moisture-wicking, antibacterial, wrinkle-resistant and hypoallergenic materials.

Get the Lounge Bamboo Triangle Thong for just $9 (originally $18) at Lounge!

Lounge Paris Intimates Thong & Garter Belt Set

There’s nothing like pulling out a set of intimates which makes you feel confident and fierce. This two-piece set features whimsical floral embroidery and a decorative double strapping on the thong.

Get the Lounge Paris Intimate Thong & Garter Set for just $14 (originally $38) at Lounge!

