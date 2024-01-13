Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

Looking for some seriously sexy underthings? You can’t go wrong with Lounge. This boutique underwear and loungewear retailer has a wide variety of bras, panties, robes, and much more to choose from, all designed to make you feel as sexy as humanly possible. If it’s intimates you need, you should make this your first stop, especially since right now, you can save up to 70% on some of the brand’s hottest pieces.

The Lounge Outlet Sale is underway now, and there’s plenty to choose from, whether you love lacy bra and panty sets, practical everyday underwear, or apparel essentials. We’ve sifted through the massive selection of goodies you can get at Lounge to bring you a curated list of what’s worth picking up. You’ll save tons on some of the best-looking pieces the brand has to offer, and stock up on some great-looking lingerie at that.

Read on to see some of our suggested picks you should snag before this sale is cut short.

5 Fabulous Finds at the Lounge Outlet Sale

1. Charmed, We’re Sure: This This soft underwire bra is a hot pink pick with adjustable straps and stretch lace to make you feel as gorgeous as you look — was $47, just $24!

2. Full of Flowers: Pull on this semi-sheer bralette made from floral printed mesh with dainty flowers and stitch seam detailing for light support— was $37, now just $11!

3. Titillating Triangle: This bamboo thong is not only sexy, but it’s moisture-wicking, antibacterial, and wrinkle-resistant for no mishaps while you wear it — was $9, now just $18!

4. Loungin’ Around: This bralette meets loungewear as it combines a scoop neck with brushed and impossibly soft fabric — was $32, now just $13!

5. Everyday Style: Slip into this understated T-shirt bra with minimal branding and ribbed cotton for a fantastic everyday fit — was $25, now just $13!

