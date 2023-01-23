21 of the Comfiest and Cutest Postpartum Lingerie and Sleepwear Finds

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Are you a proud parent of a new bundle of joy — or even about to be? Are you shopping for a gift for a pregnant friend or family member? The baby will certainly need plenty of gifts, but let’s not forget about the one who gave birth to them. Postpartum life can come with a slew of challenges!

You will likely want to grab a few new bras, for example, for nursing and for comfort, and you’ll also want some sleepwear that’s nice and roomy for while your body recovers. You’ll want to keep an eye out for pieces that are C-section-friendly as well, and supportive underwear. And don’t forget about pretty lingerie that you can feel good in, especially for Valentine’s Day! Shop our finds below:

Date Night Lingerie

1. Our Absolute Favorite: This empire-waist Kindred Bravely nightgown will have you feeling beautiful with its lace accents, but it also adds in skin-friendly fabric and clip-down cups for easy nursing!

2. We Also Love: Sticking with flowy silhouettes is the way to go. This lace and mesh Avidlove babydoll slip is a number one bestseller!

3. We Can’t Forget: We’re also very into the idea of a matching set. This Soly Hux set comes with four pieces: a long-line bra top, matching underwear, stretchy shorts and a silky robe!

4. Bonus: While it’s not traditionally lingerie, there is no underestimating the power of an oversized button-up. This satin Ekouaer top can be worn all on its own. It’s so comfy too!

Casual, Everyday Bras

5. Our Absolute Favorite: Now, let’s dive into your everyday bras and underwear. Want to keep things super easy? Just grab a four-pack of these comfy Caramel Cantina nursing bras!

6. We Also Love: This Hatch Everyday Nursing Bra is so cute, it could even be worn as lingerie too — especially in the leopard prints!

7. We Can’t Forget: Pumping bras are important too! This supportive Momcozy bestseller lets you pump hands-free!

8. Bonus: If you want extra coverage, you could also trade in your bra for something like this Suiek nursing cami!

Underwear

9. Our Absolute Favorite: Keeping your belly supported after giving birth is essential for your comfort and recovery. You’ll feel a confidence boost when wearing this shaping UpSpring Post Baby Panty too!

10. We Also Love: So soft, so stretchy and so affordable! Grab a five-pack of these Ummiss high-rise underwear in any size from S to 5XL!

11. We Can’t Forget: Having no seams is a dream. That’s why we love this light-sculpting, high-rise Seamless Body Brief by Hatch!

12. Bonus: Hatch also makes this Everyday Brief if you don’t want a high waist or if the fabric bothers you. This under does still have a “hold-you-in double layer” in front!

13. Extra Credit: To be honest, things might be a little messy for a bit just after birth! That’s why we recommend grabbing an eight-pack of these Frida Mom disposable postpartum boyshort panties!

Sleepwear

14. Our Absolute Favorite: With details like a stretchy, adjustable waistband and a button top for nursing, this soft Ekouaer pajama set is so lovely — especially for the price!

15. We Also Love: Want to go extra luxe? Check out these buttery-soft Hatch jersey PJs made for before, during and after pregnancy!

16. We Can’t Forget: This Swomog pajama dress is long and flowy with pockets and adjustable straps. We wouldn’t blame you if you wore it during the day too!

17. Bonus: On the other hand, if you’d prefer short and sweet, check out this soft cotton Hatch Pointelle Nightgown, featuring fabric so stretchy, you won’t even need to unbutton it when it’s time to nurse!

Robes

18. Our Absolute Favorite: If there were ever a time to treat yourself to a fancy robe, this would be it. This French terry Hatch Nesting Robe is “softer than soft”!

19. We Also Love: It’s a dress, it’s a robe — it’s both! We love how cute and cozy this postpartum Ekouaer piece is!

20. We Can’t Forget: You’ll never want to take this Amazon Essentials plush robe off once you put it on, even when the kids are all grown up!

21. Bonus: This adjustable Kindred Bravely robe can be worn during all phases of pregnancy and beyond. It has super deep pockets too!

