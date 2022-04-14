Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Just give birth to a new bundle of joy? Have one on the way? Either way, congratulations! Childbirth is a miracle — but let’s get real here. It can be hard too, and that includes postpartum life — especially in that first year or so. Even things like going to the beach or pool present new challenges. Buying swimwear is already a struggle, but finding the best postpartum bathing suits to actually keep you feeling comfortable and confident? Now that’s a tough one.

Postpartum swimwear doesn’t need to specifically be labeled as such, but it does need to provide support, control and comfort. If you have a C-section scar, especially, you’ll want something that doesn’t dig in — and you may want extra coverage too, though that’s up to you!

What to Look for in Postpartum Bathing Suits

The Realistic Mama offers some tips on details and styles to look for when shopping for the best postpartum bathing suits. We took them highly into consideration on our own search, seeking out things like high-rise bottoms with ruched tankini tops, color-blocked pieces with dark bottoms and lighter tops, deep V-neck one-pieces (which can also be great for breastfeeding) and patterns.

We also avoided strapless styles, knowing how much the extra support of straps can help, and made sure to include bikinis and monokinis in our search, as you should still be able to show some skin if you want to, even as a new mom!

11 of the Best Postpartum Bathing Suits

1. Tempt Me Two-Piece Tankini Swimsuit

Our Overall Favorite

On any given day, our favorite could change, but this one just gets it right from all sides. It has the ruched tankini top, the darker bottoms and lighter top, a cool and flattering pattern and even adjustable straps. It also has great reviews and comes in so many other styles too so you can stock up!

Pros:

Built-in bra

Nice coverage without overdoing it

Cons:

Bottoms aren’t totally full coverage, which could be a con for some

Available at: Amazon

2. Hermoza Margaret One-Piece Swimsuit

Adjustable Coverage

We were obviously drawn in by the beautiful abstract sunrise pattern of this suit, but every little detail made Us love it more and more. We love how the zipper lets you adjust the coverage — especially if you need to breastfeed or pump — and how the racerback provides amazing support!

Pros:

Princess seam lines at side panels contour the waist

Fully lined

Cons:

Pricier pick

Available at: Hermoza

3. Sea Angel Plunge Front Maillot One-Piece Swimsuit

Diving Deep

A mega-plunging V-neckline on a sleek black swimsuit? Music to our ears. Add in the defined waistline, the comfy stretch fabric and the criss-cross straps and you have a postpartum-friendly bathing suit shoppers are calling “very flattering for all body types”!

Pros:

One reviewer specifically commented, “I felt confident wearing it with my post baby stomach.”

Elasticized leg openings

Cons:

Only other color option is navy

Available at: Target

4. CUPSHE One-Piece Cutout Swimsuit

Monokini Madness

Prefer a monokini style? Show a little more with this popular CUPSHE swimsuit! The ruched bottom section still provides support and coverage below the navel, and there’s a tie neck and lace-up back so you can adjust things for the best fit!

Pros:

Tons of positive reviews

20 colorways

Cons:

May not adequately support larger busts

Available at: Amazon

5. Sovoyontee High-Waisted Two-Piece Bathing Suit

Two-Piece, Too Cute

Triangle string bikinis basically provide anti-support, but this two-piece set is supportive as supportive can be. It has ultra-high-rise bottoms, and the surplice top has wide straps and a full-coverage back so you can feel cute and comfy from all angles!

Pros:

Size range is S-4XL

High-stretch fabric

Cons:

Cheeky bottoms

Available at: Amazon

6. Beach Riot Carlie One Piece

One-Shoulder Greatness

Here’s another style of bathing suit that makes for fabulous postpartum swimwear. It’s a one-piece but with a one-shoulder design, the wide strap providing much more support than a skinny one-shoulder strap would. It also adds on a contrasting tie at the waist, which we love because it’s more comfortable than a narrow belt!

Pros:

Stretchy ribbed fabric

Unique look

Cons:

Pricier pick

Available at: REVOLVE

7. Miraclesuit Illusionist Wrapture One-Piece Swimsuit

Best Shapewear Find

This Miraclesuit one-piece is all about creating that hourglass shape, using the brand’s iconic Miratex fabric to hold and shape your curves comfortably. It claims to make you look 10 pounds lighter, and we can imagine anyone’s self-esteem rising up, up and away while wearing this suit!

Pros:

Adjustable straps

No wires or panels

Cons:

Lacking in reviews

Available at: Nordstrom, Amazon

8. Everlane The V-Neck One-Piece

Simplicity at Its Finest

This plunging swimsuit was tested by 112 different women so Everlane could make sure it was extremely comfortable, flattering and secure. Whether you’re bodysurfing or chasing your little ones through the sand, this suit will stay in place!

Pros:

Built-in shelf bra with removable pads

Sustainable: made with 82% regenerated nylon fiber

Cons:

No specific shaping details

Available at: Everlane

9. B2prity One-Piece Tummy Control Swimsuit

A Number One Bestseller

This beloved one-piece is one of the best postpartum bathing suits for a variety of reasons. It’s specifically designed to complement post-baby bodies with its tummy control, it has the dark bottom and the lighter top and it has a super high-waisted effect — even though it’s still a single piece!

Pros:

Optimized to support larger chests

Adjustable straps

Cons:

Line dry recommended as opposed to tumble dry

Available at: Amazon

10. Beachsissi Tankini

Ruffling Things Up

Instead of a ruched and more fitted tankini top, you could also opt for a top with ruffled tiers like on this suit, adding on some fun layers to the adorable design. You still get ruching on the high-rise bottoms too for an all-around flattering fit!

Pros:

Stretchy fabric

Lined

Cons:

Lack of color options

Available at: Amazon

11. Blooming Jelly Cheeky High Cut Bikini Set

Getting Skimpy

Looking to show a little more skin — while still keeping your stomach supported and covering up any C-section scars? This bikini set is the way to go! You get some nice under-boob, but there are still high-rise bottoms to keep you feeling fabulous. We love the tie-dye too, of course!

Pros:

Flirty but still postpartum-friendly

Cute color options

Cons:

Not adjustable

Available at: Amazon

