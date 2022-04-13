The 11 Best Swimsuits for Smaller Busts

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.
Here at Shop With Us, we believe sometimes less is more — and that certainly applies to cup sizes. Fun-sized busts are ideal in so many situations! You don’t have to worry about chest pain during most physical activity; you can pull off the model look when wearing chic styles; and 99% of the time, you don’t have to wear a bra. But we know that the grass is always greener on the other side. According to a study from Insider, 71% of women are not satisfied with the size of their breasts.
Since chests are on full display in swimsuits, summer can be a difficult time of year for some of Us. So, we set out on a mission to find the cutest suits that are specifically tailored towards smaller busts. As Cosmopolitan says, “Small boobs get a lot of bad press, but actually, a summer with a small pair is a joy” (peep the article for 14 reasons why).
How We Picked the Best Swimsuits for Smaller Busts
Shakira once sang, “Lucky that my breasts are small and humble so you don’t confuse them with mountains.” Those lyrics were inspirational back in middle school when I was waiting to hit puberty! As a late bloomer, I understand flat chest struggles firsthand. While I’ve never gone quite so far as to stuff my bra (a classic adolescent move), I used to wear Victoria’s Secret push-ups that were way too padded. And now I know how to shop for flattering fits that provide the perfect balance of comfort and support.
When choosing which bathing suits to add to our list, we wanted to make sure to include options that appealed to a wide range of customers. One size does not fit all when it comes to swimwear! We incorporated a variety of styles — from bandeau to triangle — so that you can choose your favorite silhouette. These 11 swimsuits will all give you the boost you’re looking for without flattening you out!
1. J. Crew Balconette Bikini
Bet on This Balconette
Every closet needs an LBD — and an LBB (little black bikini). This high-waisted balconette bathing suit is an elevated twist on a classic style. We’re captivated by the contrast flatlock seams that look so expensive. But luckily for Us, this bikini is currently on sale for 25% off! Other functional features: the underwire cups with foam padding, adjustable straps and Spandex blend textured fabric.
Pros:
- Supportive
- Chic
- On sale
Cons:
- No reviews
Available at: J.Crew
2. Kona Sol Leopard Print One-Piece Swimsuit
Party Animal
Take a walk on the wild side in this leopard print one-piece. Shoppers gush that this swimsuit fits like a glove! Featuring removable cups, side ruching, soft fabric and a crisscross tie back, this medium-coverage suit is thick and supportive for smaller cup sizes.
Pros:
- Fun pattern
- Flattering
Cons:
- Only one pattern available
Available at: Target
3. La Blanca Wrap Bikini
Wrap It Up
Enhance your curves in this flattering wrap bikini! La Blanca is all about inclusivity, creating styles that appeal to every body type so you can feel confident in your own skin. One new mother shared, “This top is super flattering and functional. My first two-piece after giving birth to my daughter, so I’m a little shy about my body at the moment — but even so, I felt good in this bathing suit. Def recommend, and the shirred hipster La Blanca bottoms are a good match.”
Pros:
- Molded cups for added support
- Flattering
Cons:
- Doesn’t cover stomach
Available at: Nordstrom
4. Xhiliration Underwire Bikini
Push-Up Power
If you want to give your boobs the ultimate boost, try this bestselling bikini from Target. I have it myself in lavender, and it really accentuates my curves — Sports Illustrated Swim vibes! The underwire acts like a bra to give you the push-up effect, while the bottoms have a high rise with a low-waisted cut. This swimsuit looks way more expensive than it is!
Pros:
- Push-up underwire top
- Available in multiple colors
Cons:
- Bottoms are very cheeky
Available at: Target
5. Sea Level Ruffle One-Piece Swimsuit
Cheap Frills
Take the plunge in this ruffle one-piece! The frills add a feminine touch, while the removable cups provide extra padding. Featuring sculpting powermesh support, this shapely suit is stretchy and soft. Comfy-chic!
Pros:
- Removable padded cups
- Stretchy support
Cons:
- Runs large
Available at: Nordstrom
6. Cupshe Halter Cutout One-Piece Swimsuit
Cute Cutouts
Such a flattering find! Not only does this one-piece swimsuit give your chest a little lift, but it also provides tummy control with the high-waisted cut and ruched side detailing. Win-win! Florals for spring? Groundbreaking!
Pros:
- Flattering
- Tummy control
Cons:
- Top runs small/not ideal for larger cup sizes
Available at: Target
7. L*SPACE V-Notch Bikini
Under the Wire
We rarely splurge on swimsuits, but this L*SPACE bikini is absolutely worth it. The majority of reviewers rave that this structured suit is super flattering. One shopper even said that the supportive top “makes my girls look extra cute.” The fabric is buttery soft, and you have six colors to choose from.
Pros:
- Flattering
- Soft fabric
Cons:
- Runs small
Available at: Revolve
8. La Blanca One-Piece Swimsuit
Simple Stunner
We’re simply smitten with this minimalist one-piece. Bathing suits don’t need all the bells and whistles! Featuring ruching for tummy control and adjustable straps, this top-rated swimsuit looks amazing on all shapes and sizes. One shopper with an AA cup declared, “This swimsuit is the most flattering I’ve ever worn. It adds enough curve in all the right places and the tummy draping looks stylish.” Available in six vibrant colors, you can mix and match with printed cover-ups to spice up the look.
Pros:
- Flattering
- Tummy control
- Suits all cup sizes
Cons:
- Plain design
Available at: Nordstrom
9. Kona Sol Bandeau Bikini
Strapless? Say Less
According to reviews, this bandeau bikini suits shoppers of all cup sizes! One customer reported, “Looks great on both smaller busts like me (A/B cup) and bigger busts like my mom (D cup). It feels secure and you don’t have to worry about it moving anywhere. Perfect for tanning!” The top features removable straps and the bottoms are adjustable.
Pros:
- Secure
- Flattering on all cup sizes
- Removable straps and adjustable bottoms
Cons:
- Bottoms run slightly small
Available at: Target
10. Cocoship High-Waisted Tassel Trim Bikini
Fringe Benefits
Make a splash at your next pool party in this high-waisted bikini. Reviewers love the flattering fit and supportive triangle top. And the tassel trim accents are so fun and festive! This bikini gives you the tummy control of a one-piece with a little extra exposed skin.
Pros:
- Tummy control
- Fun design
Cons:
- Some shoppers don’t love the bottoms
Available at: Amazon
11. Jessica Simpson Draped Bandeau Bikini
Bandeau Beauty
Ever since Jessica Simpson rocked her famous Daisy Dukes, we knew to trust her for advice on how to accentuate our curves. This bandeau bikini from her Walmart collection is so flattering and fashion-forward — the high-waisted bottoms provide tummy control, and you can remove the halter straps when you’re tanning. Plus, this swimsuit comes in so many gorgeous colors!
Pros:
- Tummy control
- Customized fit
Cons:
- Adjustable straps are noticeable
Available at: Walmart
