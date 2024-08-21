Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

Swimsuits, parkas, sandals and boots come and go, but something you’ll always need is loungewear. Luckily for Us, loungewear is considered high-fashion now that COVID is over and athleisure remains center stage. Our favorite celebs and everyday people alike are rocking comfy clothes everywhere from the coffee shop to the gym and grocery store — we’re not complaining!

But ‘loungewear’ is a broad term . . . a trendy lounge set is much different than an old college t-shirt and Nike shorts that have been in your closet for a little too long. If you want to be both trendy and comfy while you lounge, walk, ride your bike or hit the gym, you’ll want to check out everything Amazon has to offer in the two-piece outfit department!

Whether you’re looking to spice up your athleisure wardrobe with a new drop or a classic bestseller, there’s a brand-new dual-purpose outfit waiting for you that won’t break the bank. Just be sure you wear these sets from the couch to the gym . . . the alternative would be a little smelly!

1. Our absolute favorite: A beautifully boxy t-shirt and shorts set is the outfit your wardrobe has been missing . . . trust Us on this one — $27!

2. Cotton set: Lightweight and breathable, this lounge outfit will make you think you’re lounging in a cloud . . . or in nothing at all — $23!

3. Long sleeves A quarter-zip style, high-rise shorts and a just-thick-enough material are a few things we adore about this trendy set that’ll keep you warm all season long — $20!

4. Fitted fit: If you want something that hugs your figure without squeezing, meet your new favorite outfit. There are endless colors to choose from — originally $20, now $18!

5. Dress it up: Wear this long-sleeve lounge set with sneakers for the gym or with strappy sandals for a night on the town — originally $30, now $26!

6. Cami outfit: This supportive cami and shorts duo will keep you cool while you do what you do. It makes the perfect gift for the gal who always runs warm — originally $24, now $20!

7. Loose and light: Biker shorts are totally in right now for everything from working out to Target runs and coffee dates with the girls — originally $26, now $21!

8. Crew neck: Wear this t-shirt and shorts outfit together or mix and match the pieces with other loungewear in your closet. There’s no losing — $27!

9. Comfy cozy: Ribbed knit material is just the tip of the iceberg. This chic outfit set should be way more expensive than it is, but you won’t hear Us complaining — $20!

10. Spaghetti straps: This spaghetti strap tank paired with the wide-leg bottoms (and a chunky pair of shoes) will turn heads wherever you go — $24!

11. Waffle knit: Headed out for a late-summer jog or a quick pilates sesh? This vibrant set with pockets is the only outfit you need — $20!

12. Oversized look: If you know fashion, you know how trendy oversized clothes are right now. Nail the look with this half-zip sweatshirt and pair of elastic-waist shorts — originally $38, now $20!

13. Classy look: Maybe it’s the v-neck or the delicate-looking sleeves, but either way, this might be the most versatile outfit yet. Dress it up or down with accessories — $27!

14. Early 2000s: There are days when you simply want to deck out in rich mom attire. This trendy low-rise tracksuit set is as close as you’ll get — originally $40, now $20!