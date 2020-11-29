Sunday Riley, EltaMD & More! The 10 Best Cyber Monday Deals at LovelySkin

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Please note, deals and details accurate at the time of publication but are subject to change.

Didn’t score enough swag over Black Friday? This year, the sales have been going strong all weekend long — but we’re in the home stretch! If you haven’t had the chance to check out the sale at LovelySkin yet, we’re going to bring you the cream of the crop.

This sale doesn’t skimp — expect deals on Sunday Riley, EltaMD, NuFACE, Obagi and so many more buzzy brands. In fact, our two top favorites are below in case you’re working through your holiday gift list — or just want to treat yourself!

Our Absolute Favorite Self-Gift Pick:

This Luxe All-in-One Skin Treatment — 30% Off!

This serum seriously does it all. With just one product, you can even out your skin tone, brighten your complexion, exfoliate the skin and help clean out clogged pores!

Get the Sunday Riley Good Genes All-In-One Lactic Acid Treatment – 1.7 fl oz (originally $122) on sale with free shipping for just $84, available from LovelySkin!

Check out more Sunday Riley products on sale at LovelySkin during Cyber Weekend!

Our Absolute Favorite Gift Pick:

This Bestselling De-Puffing Eye Serum — 30% Off!

This eye gel works wonders for tired, puffy eyes. Everyone’s dealt with dark circles or puffiness in the under-eye area at one point or another — so this product is bound to come in handy! It’s a five-star favorite with shoppers, and you can score it for a great price this weekend only!

Get the EltaMD Renew Eye Gel (originally $56) on sale with free shipping for just $39, available from LovelySkin!

Check out more EltaMD products on sale at LovelySkin during Black Friday!

Ready for more? Check out eight other picks we have lined up for you to shop!

8 Fastest-Selling LovelySkin Black Friday Deals

1. Up to 25% Off Obagi!

Our Absolute Favorite: This innovative anti-aging treatment can make fine lines and wrinkles diminish in as little as 24 hours. There’s no telling how youthful your skin will look with regular use. It’s a miracle product! It was $198, but you can get it now for just $149!

Check out more Obagi products on sale at LovelySkin during Black Friday!

2. Up to 25% Off NuFACE!

Our Absolute Favorite: This tool is a favorite with stars like Jennifer Aniston, who famously has one of the most age-defying complexions in Hollywood. It helps tone your skin to make it look more youthful and glowing! It was $180, and now it’s just $135!

Check out more NuFACE products on sale at LovelySkin during Black Friday!

3. Up to 25% Off La Roche-Posay!

Our Absolute Favorite: This cleanser foams on contact for a truly deep clean. It has a gentle formula that’s designed to remove impurities and leave your pores feeling refreshed. It was $15, and now it’s just $11!

Check out more La Roche-Posay products on sale at LovelySkin during Black Friday!

4. Up to 25% Off ELEMIS!

Our Absolute Favorite: This superfood facial oil is packed with all-natural ingredients that can help balance and hydrate the skin. It was $55, and now it’s on sale for $41!

Check out more ELEMIS products on sale at LovelySkin during Black Friday!

5. Up to 20% Off Glo Skin Beauty!

Our Absolute Favorite: This limited-edition trio of face masks (valued at $158) cover all of the essential skincare needs. There’s a charcoal detoxifying mask, a forming mask and a soothing hydrating mask. Originally it was $85, and now it’s just $68!

Check out more Glo Skin Beauty products on sale at LovelySkin during Black Friday!

6. Up to 30% Off Sunday Riley!

Our Absolute Favorite: This facial oil is designed to help repair and renew your skin while you sleep, and it’s one of Sunday Riley’s all-time bestselling products! It was $105, and now it’s just $74!

Check out more Sunday Riley products on sale at LovelySkin during Black Friday!

7. Up to 30% Off Pureology!

Our Absolute Favorite: This four-piece haircare set that’s valued at $96 is ideal for color treated hair. Each of the products is designed to hydrate your hair to make it smoother, shinier and less frizzy! It was $70, and now it’s just $49!

Check out more Pureology products on sale at LovelySkin during Black Friday!

8. Up to 20% Off Peter Thomas Roth!

Our Absolute Favorite: This ultra-hydrating moisturizer is the perfect product to help your skin combat dryness during the harsh winter. It was $22, and now it’s only $18!

Check out more Peter Thomas Roth products on sale at LovelySkin during Black Friday!

