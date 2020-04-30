When it comes to anti-aging skincare, there are practically countless methods: sunscreen, serums, supplements, water intake, amount of sleep, jade rollers…the list goes on and on. But the truth is, we could be using all of the above and still finding ourselves starting at newly forming wrinkles in the mirror at the end of every day!

At some point, we need to invest in one trick — one tool — that is actually known to show results. According to the ageless Jennifer Aniston, stimulating the muscles of your face is most important, but it goes further than just a gua sha massage. “Why would you want to atrophy muscles anyway?” she once asked InStyle re: the topic of Botox. “If you don’t work out, eventually everything drops.” That’s why she loves microcurrent facials — “It’s like a little workout for your face.” And now, we can give ourselves one right at home!

Get the NuFACE Trinity Facial Toning Device:

at Verishop

at Amazon

at Dermstore

at Nordstrom

This clinically-advanced, FDA-approved facial device is a celebrity favorite for toning up the facial muscles and uncovering rejuvenated firmness and smooth texture. It’s specifically shaped and designed to improve your facial contours, waking up the muscles to tone them while gently ironing out wrinkles. It does this by delivering microcurrents to your face and neck, and may work in as few as five minutes a day!

Reviewers say they simply cannot live without their NuFACE Trinity, 100% recommending it to everyone around them. Everyone wants to know their secrets, and they’re happy to share. Who wouldn’t be happy after noticing stubborn deep wrinkles fade away to practically nothing in a matter of weeks?

This revolutionary device comes with a charging cradle to hygienically rest it on and a gel primer. This primer’s hydrating formula is key to getting the most out of your at-home facial. First, you start by washing your face with an oil-free cleanser. Once it’s dry, apply the primer and turn on your Trinity. Glide the ends around the natural contours of your face, letting them massage tension away. Move in an upward motion, targeting each area for five seconds at a time. Repeat this step three times. After five minutes, remove the primer with a warm, damp washcloth. That’s it! The time will pass so quickly if you’re watching TV or online shopping!

It’s recommended that new users start by using their Trinity five days a week for the first two months. After that, once you’re a veteran, you can switch to two to three days a week to maintain your new youthful complexion. Best skin ever, here we come!

This post is brought to you by Us Weekly’s Shop With Us team. The Shop With Us team aims to highlight products and services our readers might find interesting and useful. Product and service selection, however, is in no way intended to constitute an endorsement by either Us Weekly or of any celebrity mentioned in the post.

The Shop With Us team may receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. In addition, Us Weekly receives compensation from the manufacturer of the products we write about when you click on a link and then purchase the product featured in an article. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product or service is featured or recommended. Shop With Us operates independently from advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback at ShopWithUs@usmagazine.com. Happy shopping!