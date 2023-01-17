These 5 lululemon Finds Will Set the Mood for 2023

Sponsored content. Us Weekly receives compensation for this article as well as for purchases made when you click on a link and buy something below.

One approach to life we love is to give yourself something to look forward to every single day. Maybe it’s a new episode of your favorite show or podcast coming out, a delicious dinner, a video chat with a friend or even something as simple as getting dressed.

Of course, looking forward to getting dressed means you need clothes that excite you! Clothes that are comfortable, cute and can work for anything from casual outings to classes at the gym. You already know — lululemon is the top shopping destination for pieces like this. That’s why we’re stocking our closet with endless lulu goodness. Here’s to something to look forward to every day in 2023 and beyond!

This Year of the Rabbit Tee

2023 is the Year of the Rabbit in Chinese astrology, and lululemon is celebrating with new, on-theme pieces. This tee almost looks like a camouflage pattern at first, but up close, you’ll see it actually has an all-over rabbit print. Some of these special New Year pieces are selling out fast, so grab this one ASAP!

This Reflective Jacket

If you’re a fan of nighttime jogs or if it’s dark out by the time you get out of the gym, this insulated, windproof jacket is an excellent purchase. It features cool reflective details down the sleeves and on the hood. Extra points for thoughtful details like the hidden phone sleeve and zipped hand pockets!

This Tennis Dress

Tennis dresses have become extremely popular, and not just for on the court. This breathable, fast-drying dress offers great support and stretch, keeping you comfortable whether you’re breaking a sweat or wearing it with lug-sole booties and a flowy longline cardigan!

This Fleece-Lined Beanie

This beanie is a perfect purchase because you can look forward to wearing it every day, especially while the weather is chilly. The ribbed knit and the colorful pom are the perfect pair, and the fleece lining on the inside provides a soft, toasty warmth you’ll adore!

This Workout Sneaker

A quick way to put a smile on your face is to slip your feet into some fun, bright sneakers. These Flare red workout shoes are bold enough to make you feel instantly powerful, and just as importantly, they’re supportive, springy and flexible. As one reviewer wrote, “These training shoes are the most comfortable shoes I have ever worn”!

