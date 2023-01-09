New Year, New lulu: Shop the Best lululemon Finds for 2023

Sponsored content. Us Weekly receives compensation for this article as well as for purchases made when you click on a link and buy something below.

Every January, we look to transform our lives for the better. For many of us, that means finding workouts that motivate us, or perhaps upgrading our wardrobe with high-quality pieces that make us feel good. Whether you’ve resolved to do one of the above or both, lululemon is a must-shop destination!

With everything from its famous leggings and activewear to its cozy loungewear and cute accessories, lululemon is forever our most recommended place to shop for anyone looking to up their wellness, their comfort and their style all at once. See our favorite finds for 2023 below, from new releases to limited-stock specials!

Scuba Oversized Half-Zip Hoodie

A stylish half-zip is a must for athleisure outfits or morning jogs. This one has a roomy fit but is perfectly cropped so it doesn’t look baggy. Its cotton-blend fabric is breathable and soft, and shoppers are saying they rate it “100/10.” Extra points for the hood!

$118.00 See it!

Align™ High-Rise Pant 28″

It’s not always easy to find a pair of Align™ leggings in your size in the color you want — especially in the We Made Too Much section of the site. The buttery-soft style is so popular, it tends to sell out very quickly. A few gorgeous shades are available though, so we’re hopping on this ASAP!

Was $98 On Sale: $79 You Save 19% See it!

Everywhere Belt Bag

We know this unisex belt bag topped so many holiday wish lists last December, but whether you just discovered it or want a different shade or style to add to your growing collection, it’s still available! Say hello to your new favorite everyday accessory!

Starting at $38.00 See it!

Energy High-Neck Longline Bra

This sports bra, which is made for cup sizes B to D, is made with slick, low-friction fabric so you can flow through yoga routines, hit lifting PRs and burpee your way through a cardio workout without discomfort. It’s sweat-wicking and cool to the touch too, which we obviously love for a hard-hitting workout!

Was $68 On Sale: $29 You Save 57% See it!

The Reversible Mat 3mm

If there’s one thing we’ve learned over our years of doing yoga, it’s that the quality of your mat matters, and investing in a high-quality find will ultimately help your practice. This mat is reversible, with cushy, grippy rubber on one side and a sweat-absorbing layer on the other. A huge bonus is the antimicrobial additive, added to prevent mold and mildew!

$78.00 See it!

